Colorado State

GOV. POLIS: 10 years later, DACA is making Colorado, nation, better place for everyone

By GOV. JARED POLIS, Sentinel Guest Columnist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere in Colorado, we know that our differences are what make us even better – and that extends to our vibrant and diverse immigrant communities including Aurora. Simply put, our immigrant communities enrich our state, invigorate our culture and cuisine, and contribute millions to our economy. There’s a...

Comments / 16

Republican User
3d ago

DACA 😂😂😂😂 no one is using DACA when the boarders are wide open !

Reply(4)
22
Where's Waldo?
3d ago

Encouraging illegal immigration has been a costly mistake.

Reply(2)
26
thecentersquare.com

Study: Over 54% of Colorado’s tax revenue from personal income taxes

(The Center Square) – More than 54% of Colorado’s tax revenue came from personal income taxes in fiscal year 2021, according to a recent study from Pew Charitable Trusts. That's a more than 4% increase when compared to the previous year, the report said. The rest of the state's revenue comes from general sales taxes (19.5%), selective sales (15.5%), and corporate income taxes (6.8%).
