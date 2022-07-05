Only Murders in the Building season 2 suspects: who killed Bunny?

Your favorite (fictional) true-crime podcasters are back, as Only Murders in the Building has returned for season 2 and are looking to solve the latest murder that served as a cliffhanger to season 1. We’re going to be doing our own investigation into all of the potential suspects of this latest crime, so SPOILER ALERT if you are not up to date with the comedy series.

For anyone who needs a quick recap, Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as true-crime podcast superfans Mabel, Charles and Oliver. When an actual murder takes place in their building, they use their amateur skills to try and solve the case, recording their own podcast (the titular Only Murders in the Building ) along the way. This does not endear them to many of their fellow residents, even when they solve the case.

In the final moments of season 1, as the trio celebrates, Mabel goes to get some champagne from her apartment. While she is away, Charles and Oliver receive a text telling them to get out of the building. They go to try and get Mabel, only to find her bloody and kneeling over the dead body of one of their disgruntled neighbors, Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), though Mabel claims "it’s not what it looks like." The three are then taken into police custody.

Who is framing our main trio? Or is it even a frame job? Let's breakdown the list of suspects.

Proven innocent

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

While we pretty much already knew it, Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3 basically confirmed it — Charles, Mabel and Oliver did not kill Bunny.

Though our three heroes did not make Bunny's last few moments necessarily pleasant — it was brutal watching them awkwardly debate whether or not they should have invited Bunny in to join their little party celebrating their solving of the Tim Kono case, made worse by Bunny's loud sobbing outside the door — they were clearly on the roof when Bunny was murdered.

However, these are the only three characters that we can officially rule out as of right now. Here are the rest of our main suspects for who killed Bunny in Only Murders in the Building (from least to most likely).

Uma Heller

Jackie Hoffman in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Barbara Nitke/Hulu)

Uma (Jackie Hoffman) was one of Bunny's closest friends in the Arconia, but she also knew about the painting that is at the center of the mystery and its monetary value. Is the chance for a payday enough to kill your friend?

This seems incredibly unlikely. Even though their walk together in episode 3 shows that their wording to each other wasn't the most cordial, that's more of their tough personalities than how much they care for each other, as each "f*** off" has a touch of warmth to it.

Nothing has come up with Uma yet to cross her off the potential list, but it would be a major shocker if she ended up the killer.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Barbara Nitke/Hulu)

Amy Schumer was not present during episode 3 of season 2, though she was mentioned during the board meeting as Bunny shared she was moving in to the penthouse. As a result, there's nothing more that really gives us any inkling that Schumer is involved in the killing at all (outside of her desire to play Jan in a TV adaptation of Charles, Mabel ad Oliver's podcast).

Teddy & Theo Dimas

Nathan Lane in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Revenge is always a popular motivation for murder/framing someone for murder. Teddy (Nathan Lane) and Theo Dimas’ (James Caverly) shady dealings were revealed by Charles, Mabel and Oliver in season 1, but even though they were arrested as the initial suspects in Tim Kono’s murder, they were outside the building when Jan (Amy Ryan) did the deed. But were they still in custody when Bunny was murdered? We haven't seen either Teddy or Theo yet (though we know we’re seeing at least Lane as at some point this season). Smart money is on that they were not involved in this latest murder either, as we already got a lot of the Dimas’ story last season.

Howard

Michael Cyril Creighton in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

We're starting to keep a bit more of an eye on Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton). While there hasn't been any major clue pointing to him yet, he was very much in Bunny's orbit those last few days as a member of the board at the Arconia. Could he be a wolf in sheep's clothing? Might be a stretch, but we'll see.

Nina

Christine Ko and Jayne Houdyshell in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

It can't be this simple right? Nina (Christine Ko) was the heir apparent to Bunny as the president of the Arconia board. However, when Bunny decides that she is not ready to step down as president, she and Bunny get into a big fight over what is best for the building. Nina is ambitious and organized, but she is also pregnant, which would have likely been a struggle in the actual killing. Again, Nina seems to obvious and is more likely going to be a source of a major reveal that puts Charles, Mabel and Oliver on a different path to the real killer.

Detective Williams

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

We're going to come down on our long-shot theory of Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) being the murderer a bit. While it's still possible that she could have been trying to get these podcasters out of her hair once and for all, the mystery at the center of this case seems to be revolving around the painting. Maybe Detective Williams is an art enthusiast and it's a chance to kill two birds with one stone, but the more we learn about the painting and the circumstances around it, the more likely Williams' role is going to more of the reluctantly ally again.

Cinda Canning

Tina Fey in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Hulu)

We haven't seen Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) since she appeared as a figment of our main trio's imagination in the first episode of season 2. While that has caused us to move her down on our suspect list as we're not sure how any of the clues so far can connect back to her, we're still considering her our dark horse favorite to be the murderer.

She was on the scene incredibly quickly after the murder at the end of last season, plus she appears to be trying to knock out the Only Murders podcast as competition by stealing their format and focusing on them. This latter fact would suggest we're going to be seeing more of her throughout the season.

As for how she is connected to the painting? That could be a misdirection like the jewels were in season 1. Or maybe in her research she learned about the painting (possibly even Charles' connection to it) and saw it as a great way to throw everyone into a "whole new direction," to paraphrase Brazzos.

Alice

Cara Delevingne in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Alice (Cara Delevingne) was absent from episode 3, but perhaps she was not forgotten. At the dinner that Bunny frequents, her waiter mentions that she was not with the "friend" like she was the previous day. Bunny is quick to mention that whoever it was with her was not her friend. This could be anyone, but was artist Alice trying to angle to get the painting from Bunny and when she said no she opted to murder her for it? Total speculation right now, but there's something about Mabel's new friend that we are weary of early on.

Leonora Folger

Shirley MacLaine in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Barbara Nitke/Hulu)

Going back to the line in the diner about Bunny's guest not being her friend, the mother-daughter relationship between Bunny and Leonora definitely does not have that tender feeling. Leonora also has a keen interest in getting the painting back. Plus as the daughter of the man who built the Arconia, she would know all the secret passageways that could allow her (or, more likely, whoever she hired) to kill Bunny without being caught.

While we're almost certain there is going to be another twist to come this season, we're putting Leonora (closely followed by Alice) as our top suspect three episodes in to Only Murders in the Building season 2.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 airs new episodes on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on Tuesdays.

