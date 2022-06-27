Spring Sports All-Aurora 2022: Repeat, new champions pace All-Aurora Girls Track & Field Team
By COURTNEY OAKES
An outstanding season of championships, near misses and strong debuts on the track for Aurora girls led to a heavy concentration of athletic firepower on the 2022 Sentinel Colorado All-Aurora Girls Track & Field Team. Cherokee Trail earned a trophy as Class 5A state runner-up and not surprisingly collected...
As the Colorado Avalanche hockey team was celebrating their Stanley Cup victory with a parade through downtown Denver, it's good to know that law enforcement was being diligent in their approach to protect them. A pretty funny moment was caught on video during the Friday event, when a police officer...
Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
Coors Field, After the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, the stadium will be lit up with fireworks. July 1–2; after the game; 2001 Blake St. Infinity Park Stadium, Glendale, Catch the show after a free performance by the Denver Municipal Band. July 1; 9:15 p.m.; 950 S. Birch St.
(Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver) (Morrison, Colo.) The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Experience at Red Rocks celebrating the rock legend’s 80th birthday couldn’t have been a more fitting place for Garcia Hand Picked to debut its three exclusive cannabis strains in Colorado.
A happy holiday weekend for pop culture fans at Denver Fan Expo in Denver Convention Center. That's why there are costumed Cosplay characters and superheroes all around downtown Denver. Celebrities everywhere from "Cobra Kai," "Clerks," "Sons of Anarchy," "Star Wars Trilogy" and more. Anime, gaming booths, shopping. Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. fanexpohq.com/fanexpodenver.
Perhaps because they’re infinitely customizable, tacos have captured our culinary hearts. We love that they’re just as good prepared by a street vendor and filled with cabeza or carne asada as they are gussied up in a restaurant with duck confit or octopus. We’ve tried them all—some 300-plus tacos between us—to find Denver’s best tacos.
"I want this to be a place where Northsiders can come in and be stoked. Like, 'This is our neighborhood, not just someone coming in and changing it,'" says Cliff Blauvelt of Bodega Denver, the new "sandwich-forward" eatery he's opening next month at 2651 West 38th Avenue. That address was...
Federico Peña was the 41st Mayor city of Denver, for two-terms between 1983 and 1991. During his term, unbeknownst to Peña, his wife had eating disorders. Federico Peña was Denver's first Hispanic Mayor and was a key part of bringing the Colorado Rockies to the Mile High City. With all his success, his wife suffered, alone.
If you're in Colorado and love "bouncing around," get ready because the "World's Biggest Bounce House" is set to tour through Colorado this summer. World's Biggest Bounce House In Colorado This Summer. As a kid, I remember my favorite place in the world, Roller Express in Thornton, Colorado, would occasionally...
A man from Florida visited Colorado's legendary Lakeside Amusement Park in 2021 and was injured on the Cyclone roller coaster. Now, he's suing, and people are giving him a very hard time. Lakeside has been around since 1908, along the shore of Lake Rhoda, providing decades of entertainment for the...
Sounding at times like a statistician, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said nearly half of all shootings in Denver and a quarter of the city's murders in 2020 and 2021 took place in just five geographical areas: "hotspots" that only make up 1.56% of Denver's land mass."Crime," said Pazen, "often disproportionally affects a small geographical area."In a recent interview with CBS4, Pazen laid out how his department is addressing gun violence hotspots- also known as crime clusters- and how hotspots have now shifted to other areas of the city."People are dying in our streets," said Pazen, "And it's not okay."With...
AURORA | COVIDCheck Colorado will be closing its COVID-19 testing locations at the end of the month, including sites at Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District. COVIDCheck Colorado, a program of the Gary Community Investments foundation, has been operating free testing sites in both districts since the...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Denver to take part in the annual PrideFest parade, which occurred Sunday morning and was a primary event in the weekend-long PrideFest celebration. It was Denver’s first in-person PrideFest parade since 2019, due to the pandemic. The parade started at Denver’s Cheesman Park and proceeded west down Colfax Avenue […]
