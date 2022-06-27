ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Aug. 2: Willie Nelson coming to Ashland, KY, for riverfront concert

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky, announced that Willie Nelson will perform at Ashland Riverfront Park on Aug. 2.

(Photo courtesy of Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, KY)

Paramount Arts Center made the announcement Monday on their Facebook page , “The life we love is playing music with our friends and we can’t wait to get on the Riverfront again! So join us August 2nd for an incredible evening with the LEGENDARY Willie Nelson & Family LIVE on the Ashland Riverfront!”

Fan club presale begins Tuesday at noon, and public sale starts on Thursday at noon.

Gates will open on Aug. 2 at 5 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here

