Wisconsin State

Wisconsin DNR raises awareness about aquatic invasive species ahead of 4th of July weekend

By Natasha Geiger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – The Wisconsin DNR is helping spread awareness about invasive species this 4th of July weekend, especially on waterways. DNR staff and volunteers will be stationed at boat launches across the...

UPMATTERS

Michigan DNR pushes back on Asian carp rebranding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is working to rebrand Asian carp to promote more active fishing and human consumption of the fish, its Michigan counterparts are pulling back. Joanne Foreman, with the Michigan DNR’s Invasive Species program, says while fishing for Asian...
MICHIGAN STATE
101 WIXX

Bear Sightings Reported in Northeast Wisconsin

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– It’s bear season in northeast Wisconsin. Chris Verbrigghe was excited to have the same bear visit their Wescott backyard for four days. “We called him Big Blacky, people said he’s probably about 400 pounds and sure enough he comes wandering in the yard and snooping around and checks the feeders.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Study: Wisconsin is home to two of nation’s 100 worst polluting power plants

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is home to two of the worst-polluting power plants in the nation, according to data recently compiled by a Milwaukee-based environmental research and policy organization. The study, published by Wisconsin Environment Research & Policy Center, used data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s eGRID to rank the nation’s 100 worst-polluting plants based on the amount of carbon dioxide...
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
UPMATTERS

Share your thoughts at DNR public meetings in July

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michiganders will have the opportunity to share input and ideas with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at upcoming meetings next month. The DNR is welcoming input on policy decisions, programs, and other aspects of natural resource management and outdoor recreation opportunities. Metting listed...
LANSING, MI
news8000.com

Large amount of dead fish in Fox River, lower Green Bay prompt warning from DNR

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR announced reports of a large scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower parts of Green Bay Tuesday. Reports of dead fish initially came through on June 18, prompting monitoring efforts by the DNR. The majority of dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and into the Bay of Green Bay, but some fish have been reported as far north as southern Door County and upstream on the Fox River to Wrightstown Dam. The known impacted species include Channel Catfish, Carp and Sheepshead.
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

$23 million grant offers new solution to Wisconsin workforce shortage

Madison Police Department is looking for two suspects in a shooting that injured two people earlier Wednesday afternoon on the city’s north side. The Madison Police Department hosted a special pride pop-up event Wednesday afternoon at the Henry Vilas Zoo. Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board...
MADISON, WI
milwaukeemag.com

15 Reasons Why You Should Visit Wisconsin’s Driftless Area

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. SPARED THE LAST ROUND of ice age glaciers, the southwestern corner of Wisconsin is free from “drift” – the glacial debris that shaped the rest of the state’s landscape. Rather than hills and lakes, the Driftless Area is dominated by steep ridges and river valleys. Scenic roads wind through a tangle of verdant beauty, modest farms and small towns, making the Driftless a world unto itself to disappear into for a day or long weekend. There’s a lot to see and do, so here are some of the highlights to get you started.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

What to know about the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair

(WFRV) – It’s a classic summer treat for most – the Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs. In a few days on July 12, fair officials will announce new delicious arrivals but for now, you should get up-to-date with the latest changes for this summer staple. First off,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

DNR investigating large-scale fish die-off on Fox River near Green Bay

Biologists with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are trying to find the cause of a large-scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The state began to receive reports of dead fish in the area June 18, and the DNR staff began monitoring the area June 20, according to a statement from the DNR.
GREEN BAY, WI
News Break
Politics
UPMATTERS

109th District State House candidates participate in forum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Ahead of the Candidate Forum for the 109th District of the Michigan State House of Representatives, Local 3’s Haley Schoengart caught up with three of the four candidates and asked each of them the same questions, and here are their responses. What sets you...
MICHIGAN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Northern Wisconsin State Fair preview

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair runs July 12-17 at the fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Executive Director Rusty Volk says an extra day has been added to the fair this year due to the carnival being available. Headliners at the main stage this year include Rick...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Counties in Wisconsin Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Potential Power Shortage May Lead to Blackouts in Wisconsin this Summer

(Terry Bell, WRN) A potential power shortage may be a concern in Wisconsin this summer. Wisconsin Public Service Commission member Ellen Nowak tells Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce this week that the possibility of blackouts should be a wake-up call. Demand for energy is expected to be high, and the operators...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Severe storms possible in Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening

An approaching cold front could bring strong to severe storms across portions of the state Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will develop in northwestern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. These storms could generate strong wind gusts and hail. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts for the...
WISCONSIN STATE

