Top Gun: Maverick Passes $1 Billion at Global Box Office Becoming Tom Cruise's Biggest Movie Ever

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Gun: Maverick is now the No. 1 movie of Tom Cruise's career. The long-awaited sequel has now passed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, according to Variety. This is the first of Cruise's films to reach the rare milestone, with his next-highest global earner being 2018's Mission:...

