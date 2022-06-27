What did Gabriel Landeskog say after Avs won Stanley Cup?

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Landeskog.
“On behalf of the National Hockey League and Commissioner Gary Bettman I have the privilege to invite Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog to come over and accept and hoists the Stanley Cup,” Daly said.
The moment was one Landeskog will never forget.
“I mean that’s just 20 plus years of dreaming and wanting and working for it and just finally coming to fruition after a lot of crazy years and a lot of hard work. This group is just amazing all the way from the top to our massage therapists to the wives to the fans to everyone working in Ball Arena, it’s incredible,” Landeskog said after hoisting the Stanley Cup trophy.
Who was Landeskog thinking about when he lifted the Stanley Cup?
“My wife, my kids, my dad, my sisters over there. Everybody that has supported me along the way. My mom, my brother, my teammates, looking at these guys it’s just incredible. I can’t believe it,” Landeskog said.
When asked what Landeskog thinks other teams will take away from the Avalanche’s journey to winning the Stanley Cup, he responded quickly with a very simple answer.
“Find a Cale Makar somewhere,” Landeskog explained.
The Colorado Avalanche won their first Stanley Cup in 21 years and third in franchise history on Sunday after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the best-of-seven series but some members of the team and organization made history with the win.
The Colorado Avalanche's championship celebration continues -- this time, Gabriel Landeskog's daughter, Linnea Rae, got in on the fun ... taking an adorable swig outta the Stanley Cup!!. Gabriel shared the video on Monday ... showing his cute little 2-year-old downing a beverage from the trophy. In the video, you...
