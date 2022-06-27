ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What did Gabriel Landeskog say after Avs won Stanley Cup?

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Nearly 10 years after being named the youngest captain in NHL history, Gabriel Landeskog is a Stanley Cup Champion .

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Landeskog.

“On behalf of the National Hockey League and Commissioner Gary Bettman I have the privilege to invite Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog to come over and accept and hoists the Stanley Cup,” Daly said.

The moment was one Landeskog will never forget.

“I mean that’s just 20 plus years of dreaming and wanting and working for it and just finally coming to fruition after a lot of crazy years and a lot of hard work. This group is just amazing all the way from the top to our massage therapists to the wives to the fans to everyone working in Ball Arena, it’s incredible,” Landeskog said after hoisting the Stanley Cup trophy.

Who was Landeskog thinking about when he lifted the Stanley Cup?

“My wife, my kids, my dad, my sisters over there. Everybody that has supported me along the way. My mom, my brother, my teammates, looking at these guys it’s just incredible. I can’t believe it,” Landeskog said.

When asked what Landeskog thinks other teams will take away from the Avalanche’s journey to winning the Stanley Cup, he responded quickly with a very simple answer.

“Find a Cale Makar somewhere,” Landeskog explained.

Cale Makar was the unanimous choice for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. He also won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman during the regular season.

Here’s a look at Landeskog during the Avalanche celebration:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUYYZ_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PgNq_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Nathan MacKinnon #29, Gabriel Landeskog #92 and Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche react after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7Auh_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche poses for a photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iobpS_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29v7pR_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche poses for a photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mBhE_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Lcyw_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche is presented with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfOyO_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche poses for a photo after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjHoT_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PV94v_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLJj5_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnDHT_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5lOB_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098s6B_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwIh0_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche poses for a photo after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JW9WY_0gNUlfJA00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

FOX31 and Channel 2 will have live coverage from along the parade route and the rally starting at 4:30 a.m. Thursday when our morning news broadcasts continue. We will additionally have streaming coverage on FOX31 NOW.

