Some horror movies are so good that you can see them in your dreams. In this particular case, it was a nightmare come true. The Black Phone is a thriller that follows a masked child-abducting killer known as “The Grabber” (Ethan Hawke) in Colorado during the 1970s. The film is centered around Finney (Mason Thames), a 13-year-old boy kidnapped by “The Grabber” and held hostage in a soundproof basement. Lucky enough, Finney was able to challenge the abductor as the previous murdered victims of “The Grabber” were able to guide him to safety using a black telephone in the basement.

