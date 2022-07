A Carroll man face charges in Greene County District Court after causing a disturbance in downtown Jefferson Saturday evening. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Way and Vine Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. in response to a report to the dispatch center of a subject harassing people in the area. Upon arrival, law enforcement made contact with the individual and identified him as 45-year-old Anthony Lee Kies. Authorities say Kies refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and he was taken into custody. Kies was booked into the Greene County Law Enforcement Center on charges of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO