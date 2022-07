MARYVILLE, Mo. — A local woman celebrated the opening of her new business, an RV park near Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. Tina Coffelt, with the support of her parents Jerry and Esther Coffelt, opened the Back Nine RV Park, located at 24506 Liberty Road just east of Maryville, and on Friday, June 24, cheered its opening with a confetti cannon alongside the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation and plenty of family and friends.

