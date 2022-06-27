ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Woman killed after shooting in Aurora

 3 days ago
AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old woman dead in Aurora, Sunday night. At about 11:45 p.m., officers from the Aurora Police Department (APD) were notified of a shooting that happened near North Ursula Street and East 13th Avenue after a woman was taken to the...

9NEWS

2 killed in Parker crash Wednesday night

PARKER, Colo. — Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday night in Parker. One of the victims was under the age of 18, and the other person was an adult, Parker Police (PPD) said. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. The car was being driven...
CBS Denver

Jeremy Rocha charged in deadly shooting on I-70

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office has filed charges against Jeremy Jacob Rocha in the deadly shooting on I-70 that stemmed from a street racing incident. The shooting happened June 18 in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue.John Jaros died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers.  Aurora police investigators said that traffic was stopped on I-70 between Tower Road and 470 for a street racing event. That's when Jaros, 37, went around the stopped traffic and police said Rocha fired multiple shots, killing him. Jaros lived in Estes Park and was the Assistant Chief of Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department. Rocha, 20, was arrested in Commerce City last week. He faces charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree and crime of violence, which is a sentence enhancer. Rochais scheduled to appear in court on July 27 in Adams County District Court.
The Denver Gazette

Motorcyclist dies in northeast Denver crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Denver on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Quebec Street and Northfield Boulevard, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Denver Police Department. The driver of the other vehicle was cooperating with...
worldnationnews.com

Suspect shot dead in Denver whose body was found inside an SUV

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 31-year-old man whose partially mutilated body was found inside a stolen SUV in Denver’s Villa Park area. According to a police department news release, the victim, Isaiah Morales, was reported missing and was last seen on June 4. On June 16, his body was found in the back seat of a parked Ford Explorer in the 800 block of Hazel Court. Parking was stamped on the car.
9NEWS

Man convicted in 1981 murder in Cherry Hills Village

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been found guilty of killing a woman in her Cherry Hills Village home more than four decades ago. David Anderson, 62, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1981 death of 34-year-old Sylvia Quayle, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said. One murder count alleged Quayle was killed after deliberation, while the other alleged she was killed in the commission of another felony.
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in shooting death of man found in SUV

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found in an SUV in Denver earlier this month, the Denver Police Department said. Spencer Doom, 30, was arrested Tuesday. He is being held on one count of first-degree murder. The...
The Denver Gazette

3 shot, wounded at Aurora park

A shooting Monday night in Aurora sent three people to the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department. The shooting occurred at City Park at 16th Avenue and Dayton Street, police said. Two men and a woman were taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life...
CBS Denver

Suspected Truck Thief Shot & Killed By Arvada Police

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A call about a stolen vehicle ended with a shooting involving Arvada Police on Monday night. Police say they were called to the area near 58th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard at around 9 p.m. They say a Ford F-550 tire repair vehicle with a tractor trailer was unattended and running before it was taken. Using a tracking device, they found it near 61st Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard — again unattended and running. Police say they approached the truck when a suspect got inside and and tried to get away. Officers shot at the suspect, who was hit and taken to a hospital. That suspect later died and has since been identified as 40-year-old Isaiah Proctor. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.
KDVR.com

Multiple agencies looking for 4 suspects in armed burglaries

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Several law enforcement agencies across northern Colorado are searching for four suspects in a series of burglaries that spanned from Longmont to Fort Lupton and unincorporated Weld County. According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Lupton and Weld County burglaries happened on...
CBS Denver

Deadly Shooting Investigated In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. The shooting happened before midnight Sunday near 13th Place and Ursula Street. Police told CBS4 that the woman’s friends brought her to the hospital with gunshot wounds. She died at the hospital. What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated. The woman’s name has not been released.
