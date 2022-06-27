ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson’s citywide boil water notice could be lifted this week

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the City of Jackson’s Public Works Department said crews and external contractors are making progress on restoring water pressure at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.

As of Monday, June 27, pressure has increased. If it remains that way throughout the day, the city will be able to start water sampling on Tuesday. It’s possible that the citywide boil water notice can be lifted as early as Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.

Jackson distributes water at Sykes Park Community Center

Out of caution, the city is providing a timeline of about five days before all neighbors will have water pressure restored to normal.

City of Jackson, Hinds County and City of Byram water customers remain under a boil water notice and water conservation advisory.

