Officials: Avoid part of Florence for Tuesday emergency exercise

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The public is asked to avoid crowding a portion of Florence Tuesday morning, June 28.

North Alabama Medical Center said they, along with several other agencies, will be participating in an emergency preparedness exercise, starting at 8 a.m.

The exercise, which will take place at Braly Stadium on North Royal Avenue (next door to Florence Middle School), will simulate the arrival of multiple casualties and injuries from an event outside the hospital campus. Part of the exercise will also take place along a route between the stadium and the ER entrance (Royal Avenue, Huntsville Road between Royal Avenue and Woodard Avenue).

NAMC officials asked the public to avoid crowding in the area during the drill to ensure the drill remains as real as possible.

