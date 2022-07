Early in his professional baseball career, Ted Simmons realized his love for contemporary art. “I'd be playing a game in Philadelphia that night, for instance, and I'd get on the train at 30 Street Station in Philadelphia — and 45 minutes later, I was in Wilmington, Delaware, at the Winterthur Museum,” the former Cardinals catcher and Baseball Hall of Famer told St. Louis on the Air. “Baseball gave me the luxury of going [to museums] in the day and playing in the night."

