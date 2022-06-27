ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Man arrested after money stolen from pizza delivery driver

By KHQA Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLING — A Burlington, Iowa man is being accused of stealing money from a pizza delivery driver. The Burlington Police Department responded...

Related
Ft. Madison inmate dies in prison

FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — An inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary has died. Elvin Gilroy was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 9:40 a.m. on Monday, June 27 while in hospice at the penitentiary in Fort Madison where he had been housed as a result of chronic illness.
FORT MADISON, IA
Major improvements coming to Keokuk National Cemetery

KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — Residents gathered at the Keokuk National Cemetery in the late morning hours for a big announcement. Keokuk Mayor Katie Mahoney announced a new project that hopes to assist in rebuilding the access leading to the National Cemetery. Funded by the national and state bi-patrician, the...
KEOKUK, IA
KHQA Student Athlete of the Week: CONNOR HAMM, Macomb High

KHQA STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. College: Bradley University (Golf) On Wednesdays at KHQA, we scrap the traditional format and devote our entire three minute six o'clock newscast to honoring the outstanding student-athletes in Tri-State Sports. The minimum requirement to be considered for this award is a 3.5 GPA with participation in at least one sport. And you must be a High School Senior. At year's end, our independent nominating committee will choose and reward the top Male and Female from the 36 candidates appearing in our Wednesday Night honor roll with a college scholarship. If you know of a deserving candidate, you can obtain a nomination form from your High School's Athletic Director or Principal, who must sign off on the nomination for it to be considered. Or print one from the KHQA Website, but be sure to have your AD and Principal sign off on it. We don't want to miss out on introducing the Tri-States to deserving candidates so help us put the spotlight on these amazing Young Men and Women in our communities. There is a dinner banquet as well to honor all of our nominees in June. Please help us add to the list below. Our second (and second to last) nomination vote is set for January 10.
MACOMB, IL
Expert predicts Democratic candidate has uphill battle to beat Miller

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Mary Miller, the Republican candidate for the 15th Congressional District, on Tuesday celebrated her primary election victory with supporters while reminding them of her plans. "As a farmer, I will be honored to represent production agriculture on the agriculture committee," Rep. Miller said. "I look...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

