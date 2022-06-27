ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Join News Channel 11 LIVE during 35th annual Pepsi Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks

By Mackenzie Moore
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Fourth of July festivities are back in Johnson City following a two-year hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join the News Channel 11 team as we host our Tri-Cities Celebrates America coverage at the 35th Annual Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration brought to you by Food City.

The celebration will kick off at the Freedom Hall Civic Center on Sunday, July, with live coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

Fourth of July festivities announced for Tri-Cities

Live coverage of Tri-Cities Celebrates America will continue from 7-8 p.m. on ABC Tri-Cities with the News Channel 11 team live at Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks presented by Food City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpjBB_0gNUhi6B00

News Channel 11 will start airing the fireworks at 9:30 p.m., with the display beginning at 9:55 p.m.

The festivities for the public launch at 5 p.m. that evening, and families can enjoy food, craft booths, games and live music.

Where can you set off fireworks in the Tri-Cities?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVQbB_0gNUhi6B00

The full schedule of activities and performances is available below:

  • 5 p.m. — Gates open with food and craft vendors and children’s games
  • 5:30-6 p.m. — WXBQ DJs
  • 5-7 p.m. — On-site registration for prizes
    Grand prize — Year supply of groceries ($10,000 value from Pepsi) presented by Food City
    First prize — Year supply of gas ($2,000 value)
    Second prize — Year supply of Pepsi ($1,000 value)
  • 6-6:40 p.m. — Music by Restless Road
  • 6:45-6:50 p.m. — Tribute to Gold Star Families and Disabled Veterans
  • 7-7:45 p.m. — Music by Adam Doleac
  • 8-8:10 p.m. — Color Guard with National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance led by Miss Johnson City and Miss Food City
  • 8:15-9:15 p.m. — Music by Tim Dugger
  • 9:20-9:35 p.m. — Prize drawings
  • 9:50 p.m. — Mayor Joe Wise and introduction to fireworks
  • 9:55-10:15 p.m. —Fireworks presented by Pyro Shows of Lafollette, Tennessee (Live coverage by WJHL-TV News Channel 11)
  • 10:20-11 p.m. — Music by Tim Dugger

Attendees are subject to a bag search, and charcoal grills and other similar devices are prohibited, according to a release from city leaders.

While alcohol is also prohibited on the grounds, there will be a Beer Garden available in the Auxilliary Gym from 5-9:55 p.m. Pets and personal fireworks are prohibited.

Those with physical disabilities can request parking passes by calling Freedom Hall at 423-461-4884 no later than Tuesday, June 28. There will also be portable restrooms available on-site.

No vehicle traffic will be allowed at the Science Hill Vocational School during the event; though pedestrians will be allowed access from the school’s parking lot to the entertainment areas. Sections of Morningside Drive will be for UBER/Lyft traffic only.

No traffic will be allowed on the following roads:

  • Guaranda Drive
  • Longview Drive
  • North Gilmer Park
  • Lacy Street
  • Sells Street
  • Mullins Street
  • Belmeade Drive
  • Baron Drive

Only those with proof of home addresses will be allowed through.

