Langley, WA

Artworks Gallery in Langley is ready for a busy summer tourist season with guest artists, remarkable new art, and a free summer music series.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn summer 2022, four notable guest artists and a free summer music series will transform the Artworks gallery in downtown Langley from June through September. Guest artists include Plein air oil painter Liesel Lund, photographer Andre Feriante, still life, portrait artist Gail Liston, and award-winning illustration artist Cheryl Weisz....

