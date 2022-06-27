Artworks Gallery in Langley is ready for a busy summer tourist season with guest artists, remarkable new art, and a free summer music series.

Seattle Public Schools promises to be “laser-focused” on student achievement in 2022-2023 — so long as the student is black. The district is hyper-focused on race, an approach that started in 2019. SPS intentionally separates students by race, adopting a philosophy of “targeted universalism,” which argues that if you treat everyone equally, it might deepen inequality between groups. The district’s new $1.14 billion budget, introduced last week and up for a vote on July 6, is built to bolster its three race-based goals. Each one is centered around black boys.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO