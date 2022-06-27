Evansville native named forensic scientist of the year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) have recognized an Evansville native as the forensic scientist of the year.

ISP says the Indiana State Police Forensic Scientist of the Year Award is presented annually to a Forensic Scientist within the Laboratory Division deemed to have consistently provided a superior quality forensic analysis service in a highly professional, proficient, and unbiased manner for the Indiana Criminal Justice Community. The recipient of the 2021 Indiana State Police Forensic Scientist of the Year is Mitzi C. Templeton.

ISP says in 2021, Templeton, who serves as a Forensic Scientist in the Forensic Firearms Identification Unit at the Evansville Regional Laboratory completed 435 cases, which was well above the Unit’s average, and she organized several Integrated Ballistics Identification System shoots with multiple agencies that involved 147 cases.

ISP says Templeton started her career with the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division in May of 2007 at the Evansville Regional Laboratory, where she remains to this day. The press release says Templeton resides in the Greater Evansville area.

