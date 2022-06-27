ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rainey's Experimental Pow Wow Music

By Steve Marsh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday night, Joe Rainey Sr. will debut his new album Niineta at the 7th Street Entry, backed up by his partner on the project, the musician Andrew Broder. It’s a homecoming show for Rainey—he lives on the Oneida Reservation with his wife near Green Bay, a lonely Vikings fan surrounded...

CBS Minnesota

Tom Barnard to leave KQRS after 36 years as host

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the longest-running radio hosts in the Twin Cities metro area will be leaving his post at the end of the year.KQRS, a classic rock station based in Golden Valley, announced that Tom Barnard would be retiring from the station, with his final show being scheduled for Dec. 23.He's been with the station for 36 years, since 1986."You're the best in the business, Tom," the station tweeted Thursday. "We wish you all the best in your next chapter!"While Barnard has largely shied away from interviews, WCCO's Frank Vascellaro did manage to talk with Barnard on a few occasions, when he launched a podcast and, when he signed a fresh five-year contract in 2015, spoke frankly about his family history and upbringing in Minnesota.Barnard's tenure on KQRS was not without controversy. He has been accused of insensitivity to minorities with some of his off-the-cuff comments made on the highly-rated morning show, particularly toward the newly-naturalized Somali and Hmong communities.Barnard was inducted into Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota radio legend Tom Barnard set to leave KQRS

After 36 years on the 92.5 KQRS morning show, Tom Barnard is set to turn off the microphone at the Golden Valley-based radio station one last time later this year. Barnard, 71, hinted Wednesday that a big station announcement was coming, and on Thursday he broke the news that his final show at the Cumulus Media-owned radio station will be Friday, Dec. 23.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
mspmag.com

A Peek Behind Our Fetching Facades

Part of the magic of spending time downtown is wandering the streets with no firm stopping place in mind. From Nicollet to 1st Avenue to Nolo, you’re bound to find something interesting, whether it’s Art Deco architecture on a classic building or a new rooftop bar to belly up to. Check out what’s going on inside these curbside standouts, from luxury hotel happenings to the ongoing update of the iconic Dayton’s space.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

Uncharted Waters: Minneapolis’s Mini Ferry

We often take for granted that the Mississippi River, one of the world’s most powerful waterways, literally brought the Twin Cities to life as industries began to take shape around it. While you may drive over the river on your way to work or trace its perimeter on a family stroll, have you ever considered being ferried across it?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Entertainment
Shakopee, MN
mspmag.com

Watch the City Come Alive

Let’s face it: Whether you’re a city dweller or decamped to the burbs long ago, we all have a stake in downtown. It might feel personal, like a sentient page in the scrapbook of our lives where some of our fondest memories were made, or serve as the home base of where we work, shop, and recreate. When downtown looks good, it’s safe to say the rest of us feel good. But “looking good” is more than just a feeling—it’s what’s achieved when the ecosystem of entertainment, shopping, green space, residential, transportation, and business is beating once again.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
earnthenecklace.com

Gia Vang Leaves KARE 11: Where Is the Minnesota News Anchor Going?

Gia Vang is more than just a journalist. She’s one of the most illustrious personalities among the Asian-American and Hmong communities. She acknowledges her heritage and community wherever she goes, which is also what she did during her time at KARE 11 in Minnesota. Sadly, it’s time for Minneapolis to bid farewell to this amazing anchor. Gia Vang wrapped her last day at KARE 11 in June 2022 after announcing her departure from the station. Her followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Minnesota. Vang provided answers for all her social media followers.
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

A Marigold Grows in Kingfield

I’ve never had an interviewee feel the need to cut my hair while we talked. “I’m just more natural at conversation when I’m cutting,” says Erin Flavin as she slices six inches of hair off my head at her Honeycomb Salon. Her 12-year-old south Minneapolis salon sits next to the space that will eventually become Marigold, a new kind of liquor store that won’t actually sell liquor. It’s the city’s first bottle shop with only nonalcoholic beverages on the shelves.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

A River Runs Through it

Nestled snugly between the city streets and the river, Water Works Park and Pavilion, which officially opened to the public in 2021, offers everything from history lessons and group fitness to concerts and art—not to mention the award-winning Owamni, one of the buzziest and most celebrated restaurants not just in Minneapolis but across the country.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Justin Vernon
Phoebe Bridgers
KEYC

Nashville man shot in head outside wedding party in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WSMV) - Police said four people were injured and hospitalized after a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis late Saturday night. The Minneapolis Police Department told KARE 11 officers from the University of Minnesota Police and Minneapolis Park Police responded to reports of shots fired at about 11:10 p.m. and arrived at a “chaotic scene.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

All Hands on Deck

At first, Lisa Clark Balke was less than enchanted by the towering evergreens that are synonymous with cozy cabins tucked deep into the Wisconsin woods. “I’m from North Dakota,” says the Minneapolis resident and co-owner of Victory Vintage in Linden Hills. “There are so many trees here; I was starting to feel claustrophobic. Every road looked the same.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary under investigation for neglect

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For years in the south metro, the Peace Bunny Cottage has been touted as an oasis of beautiful bunnies. The owners even appeared on NBC’s Today Show and in People Magazine with their remarkable story of an operation all started by a then 8-year-old boy.
SAVAGE, MN
mprnews.org

Photos: Parade, events celebrate Pride in Twin Cities

Twin Cities Pride returned to Minneapolis over the weekend for its 50th anniversary year, drawing thousands of people to the festival, parade and other events. Pride was canceled in 2020, and held in a scaled-down format in 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Pride March — which wasn't held...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

Now Open: Riva Terrace at the Four Seasons

The last piece of the Four Seasons project is now in play. Riva Terrace is now officially open to the public for roof deck eating and drinking. It has been open to guests of the hotel since the launch of the property on June 1, but they've kept this gem a little closer to the chest as they get their city legs. Though, I know a few people who have just gone and had some delicious drinks as they've been quietly accepting non-guests since June 15.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Sports anchor Hobie Artigue announces FOX9 departure

More turnover on the Twin Cities TV scene as sports reporter and anchor Hobie Artigue has left FOX9. "After seven years, hundreds of shows & countless stories, today is my last day at [FOX9]," Artigue announced Tuesday. "Thank you for all of your support over the years. It’s been a fun ride, but now is the time for a new chapter."
KARE 11

Man convicted in deadly Inver Grove Heights shooting

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — A jury convicted a Minneapolis man Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting last year in Inver Grove Heights. According to a press release from the Dakota County Attorney's Office, Gabriel Alfonso Sanchez Cruz, 44, was convicted of first- and second-degree murder after Bryant Jon Lutgens, of Burnsville, was found dead in a snowbank on Feb. 1, 2021.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
californiaexaminer.net

How George Floyd Died and What Happened Next

Floyd, 46, was raised in Houston, Texas, but was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The six-foot-seven “gentle giant” was a brilliant football and basketball player in high school and now a father of two daughters and a son. When Floyd was arrested for aggravated robbery in Harris County...
HOUSTON, TX

