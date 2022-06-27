ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

OCSO: Man arrested after Destin Coyote Ugly parking lot stabbing

By Kimber Collins
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TA2um_0gNUeIsg00

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested 24-year-old Jared Granados for stabbing someone in the lower back early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to Coyote Ugly Saloon on Harbor Boulevard for a fight in the parking lot. Deputies arrived around 12:30 a.m. to two people knocked out and one person stabbed in a van.

Florida’s new loud music law goes into effect in July

OCSO said surveillance footage shows a man punching a woman in the face and knocking her out. Another person in the video hits a man in the face and knocks him out.

Granados is visiting from Collierville, Tenn. OCSO said he told deputies he was trying to protect his girlfriend. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaled_0gNUeIsg00
24-year-old Jared Granados

OCSO said the person stabbed in the back will be OK.

OCSO asks anyone else at the bar Saturday night, June 25 that witnessed the fight to call 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Another Panama City Beach Spring Break rioter arrested

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police said they’ve arrested another Alabama resident responsible for the March riot along Front Beach Road. They said 18-year-old Jamicah Jarkendrion Bailey of Greenville, Ala. was part of a group that trashed the Walmart store on Front Beach Road on March 23. Police said Bailey was […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Destin, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
niceville.com

Freeport man arrested for alleged beach robbery with firearm

WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has arrested a Freeport man who allegedly revealed a firearm during a snatch-and-grab robbery on a Walton County beach Monday night, the WCSO said in a statement. According to the WCSO, Uriah Alam Maurise Frith, 17, of Freeport, was...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local man convicted of molesting 7-year-old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is facing life in prison for committing sex acts with a 7-year-old girl. It took a Bay County jury less than an hour on Tuesday to convict 53-year-old Rene Elmer Rivas of sexual battery on a person under the age of 12, and lewd or lascivious molestation. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Destin Coyote#Coyote Ugly Saloon#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man charged with homicide, body found in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man in connection to a homicide that happened off James Street. Andre Martello Tarlton, 36, was charged with homicide after a man’s body was found Thursday, June 23 at the 3700 block of James Street near Mobile Highway. Deputies found the man’s remains and believe […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvua23.com

Update: Man charged with killing 2 found dead in Holt fire

A 39-year-old man is facing two capital murder charges after two people were found dead inside a home that caught fire in Holt. The victims, 42-year-old Eric Shane Hatter and Shelli Wallace, died in May. Wallace was only recently positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, but both lived at the home.
WKRG News 5

1930s pavilion engulfed in flames: Brewton Fire Department

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Fire Department responded to a call about a building on fire in the early morning Thursday, June 30. Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters within the BFD found a pavilion completely covered in flames at Sportsman Park in Brewton, Ala. According to the post via Brewton Reborn Facebook, the […]
BREWTON, AL
WMBB

PCB woman hit by car Sunday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman was hit by a car on Front Beach Road Sunday evening. Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was walking across Front Beach Road near Roselane Court around 10 p.m. when a sedan was approaching in the eastbound lane. Reports said the woman did not […]
getthecoast.com

$25 million home sells in Miramar Beach

The City of Destin is reminding beachgoers that if you are at the beach and dig a hole, please fill it before you leave. “We want to ensure folks do not experience injuries while walking the beach (especially at night),” said Catherine Card, Public Information Manager for the city. “Also, leaving holes poses a risk to nesting sea turtles, as well as hatchlings.”
WMBB

BCSO seizes more deadly drugs off the streets

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is aggressively pursuing drug traffickers because of the rise in overdose deaths. More than 50 grams of fentanyl and nearly 250 grams of methamphetamine were taken off the streets after a recent investigation by the sheriff’s office. Thirty-year-old Graylin J. Patterson was arrested twice on […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Operation Dry Water intensifies in Okaloosa in anticipation of 4th of July Festivities

As the Fourth of July and other summer celebrations draw near, Operation Dry Water is once again doubling-down its efforts to curb dangerous boating behavior and accidents. Established by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, in conjunction with the United States Coast Guard, Operation Dry Water is a nationwide, year-round campaign committed to raising awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Liberty and Jett

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Liberty and Jett, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet kittens are available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy