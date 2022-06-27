OCSO: Man arrested after Destin Coyote Ugly parking lot stabbing

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested 24-year-old Jared Granados for stabbing someone in the lower back early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to Coyote Ugly Saloon on Harbor Boulevard for a fight in the parking lot. Deputies arrived around 12:30 a.m. to two people knocked out and one person stabbed in a van.

OCSO said surveillance footage shows a man punching a woman in the face and knocking her out. Another person in the video hits a man in the face and knocks him out.

Granados is visiting from Collierville, Tenn. OCSO said he told deputies he was trying to protect his girlfriend. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

24-year-old Jared Granados

OCSO said the person stabbed in the back will be OK.

OCSO asks anyone else at the bar Saturday night, June 25 that witnessed the fight to call 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS.

