ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Mississippi Wins First CWS Title by Sweeping Oklahoma

By Associated Press
ESPN 99.1
ESPN 99.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball...

espnsiouxfalls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

University of Mississippi football player shot after College World Series game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– University of Mississippi wide receiver Andrew Burnett was shot after the College World Series game in Omaha, Nebraska Monday. Omaha Police say it happened after 1 a.m. Witnesses said the gunfire came from a dark-colored extended cab pickup. Burnett was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. His family told us […]
OMAHA, NE
ESPN 99.1

Iowa Hawkeyes Keep Top Talent In State By Landing Proctor

Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced his commitment to Iowa football Thursday in a huge in-state recruiting win for the Hawkeyes. Proctor is the No. 6 prospect overall in the 2023 class and had a top-two list of Iowa and Alabama. It's not often that those two schools battle for the same recruits, but Kirk Ferentz and his staff were able to keep Proctor home.
RUNNELLS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Large sportsbook coming to Omaha and Lincoln

NEBRASKA CITY - Two casinos presenting gambling, horse racing and sports betting are making their way to Nebraska next year. WarHorse Gaming, which is operated by the Winnebago (Ho-Chunck) Tribe, is opening casinos in Omaha and Lincoln. The Omaha location at Horseman's Park is expected to compete with casinos across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Magnolia, MS
City
Omaha, NE
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
ESPN 99.1

Can Iowa Spit Further Than Minnesota or South Dakota?

How's this for a 4th of July celebration? Of all the picnics, barbeques, parades, and a plethora of Independence Day celebrations no event is complete without a mouth full of watermelon seeds to spit. Let the spitting begin! Leading up to the weekend of fireworks Watermelon Seed Spitting Week begins...
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

Five Nebraska state recreation areas will allow fireworks on July 4th

(Undated) -- Visitors to five state recreation areas will be allowed to touch off fireworks on July 4. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges the areas that will permit fireworks from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4 are Branched Oak, Fort Kearny, Memphis, Pawnee and Wagon Train. The commission says signs at recreation areas will point the way to designated fireworks sites, and boundaries will be clearly marked. Use of fireworks elsewhere in state areas or at other times is prohibited.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cws#College World Series#College Baseball#First Cws Title#Rebels
WOWT

BREAKING: Tree falls on home in Lincoln

An Omaha man accused of child sex trafficking is behind bars. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade efforts are underway in Nebraska to ensure abortion rights are protected.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Tyson in Town: 'Iron Mike' makes visit to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One of the best boxers in history made a stop in Omaha on Thursday afternoon. Mike Tyson visited Terence "Bud" Crawford's gym. Iron Mike met with Crawford and also took pictures with kids that were at the gym during his visit.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN 99.1

South Dakota's Deadliest Highway

In South Dakota, US Highway 18 takes the unfortunate title. There have been 48 crashes on US Highway 18 that have claimed 55 lives. This historic highway crosses South Dakota and takes the traveler on a scenic route from Canton, winding its way to Pickstown, and the Fort Randall Dam, through Rosebud, skirting the southern Badlands, and into the Black Hills. Keep heading west and you'll eventually roll through Hot Springs and on into Wyoming.
TRAFFIC
ESPN 99.1

South Dakota Leads Nation in Personal Income

What a difference a year makes. Newly released numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis have South Dakota leading America in personal income growth over the first three months of 2022. The Mount Rushmore State's eight-point-five percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2021 was three-tenths of a percent...
POLITICS
ESPN 99.1

Take a Trip to the ‘Fountain of Youth’ in South Dakota

You might think that the fountain of youth is a myth, but if you look close enough, it can be found right here in the Mount Rushmore State. Certain types of water have been long thought to have healing powers for the human body. And there's one spot in South Dakota where you can see for yourself just how much these mystical waters can help. As long as you're willing to take a plunge.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
ESPN 99.1

ESPN 99.1

Sioux Falls, SD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 99.1 has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy