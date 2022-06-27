Sam the Cooking Guy’s summer recipes you need to try for yourself

It’s summer in San Diego, and in addition to beach trips and road trips, our thoughts naturally turn to cold, creamy refreshments, like big scoops of ice cream piled into freshly baked waffle cones, swirls of soft serve topped with sprinkles and crumbled cookies, thick shakes and malts, and tangy, refreshing sherbets and sorbets. Best of all, there’s no advance planning required, you can just hop in the car, on the trolley, or, if you’re really lucky, walk down the block to your favorite neighborhood place. In fact, the most difficult part is deciding which of San Diego's amazing ice creameries to visit. We’ve done the leg work for you though, so check out our list of favorite places to indulge in summertime’s tastiest treats.
This summer, Fairmont Grand Del Mar debuts the Summer Cantina, a new poolside dining experience in partnership with local eateries, LOLA 55 and Gelato Paradiso. Inspired by the destination’s laid-back California lifestyle, the Summer Cantina will offer resort guests and visitors alike a limited-edition summer menu inclusive of unique tacos, specialty gelato flavors, craft cocktails, and more.
Executive Chef Quinnton Austin is the owner of Louisiana Purchase, a restaurant in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego that aims to “bring New Orleans to North Park” with a soulful menu of savory bites. Like many other small to midsize business owners during the pandemic, Austin (aka “Chef Q”) was forced to continually adapt to ever-changing regulations with real impacts on his business. Austin’s flexible attitude and ability to “rise to the occasion” unexpectedly created new opportunities for the restaurant, even amidst a global pandemic.
Yelp has released its list of the top 17 bakeries in the United States and number one may be right around the corner from you. Located in the East Village, Izola is topping the charts. With over 400 reviews on Yelp, Izola has a strong five-star rating and it’s not hard to tell why. Mouth-watering images of the extensive array of buttery, flaky croissants, sourdough galore, the raved-over Tahitian vanilla knot and more flood the restaurant review page.
The community of Mira Mesa is becoming a sought-after area for restaurants, rivaling Kearny Mesa in its concentration of Asian establishments serving everything from Filipino food to Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese dishes. Dining options on the boulevard are increasingly diverse, running the gamut from traditional to fusion food; use this handy guide to this growing neighborhood.
A favorite destination for Thai cuisine in San Diego, The Original Sab-E-Lee has shuttered its Linda Vista location, but the space will be taken over to become a new Thai restaurant. The Original Sab-E-Lee was first founded in 2008 in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood and quickly became a destination...
SAN DIEGO — Mowing lawns and paper routes may not be around anymore when it comes to making extra money for kids, but one young man in La Jolla has come up with an idea. He's taking out garbage cans for people to earn extra money. "The name of...
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. San Diego in sunny Southern California is the perfect trip with the grandkids. You could easily keep busy for weeks here and never repeat an activity, but you’ll find many you’ll want to do again and again. My daughter...
San Diego icon, Chopper the Biker Dog, has passed away in his sleep. Chopper’s owner shared the news on Instagram. Chopper commonly attended various events throughout San Diego County, and was loved by everyone. There is a mural of Chopper in Imperial Beach, painted by Esmeralda Robles.
San Diego is a city with a lot to offer. It has wonderful beaches, a buzzing nightlife scene, and impressive history. The city is also known for its diversity. It is a city of over 1 million people and has more than 100 miles of beaches. It’s a beach bum’s dream destination: perfect weather, lots of fun things to do, and a laid-back vibe. It is also a city that’s got it all. From the beaches to the museums to the shopping, you’ll be able to find something for everyone in this beautiful city.
SAN DIEGO — Residents in one Lakeside neighborhood say they’ve noticed a growing population of crows recently. The birds have made the Willowbrook Golf Course & Grill in Lakeside their new destination every night. The people who live there are describing it as an 'invasion.'. “I’d say there’s...
If you’re looking for a readily accessible wine country trip, Temecula Valley, California is an ideal destination. Just 90 minutes from all major southern California cities such as Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and San Diego, the region boasts gorgeous scenery and a Mediterranean climate with warm days and cool nights. It’s a convenient weekend getaway but is also suited for a longer, more leisurely vacation.
Monday, July 4, 2022 Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. Purchase tickets online below or in-person at VisTix, 200 Civic Center Drive (near the intersections of Alta Vista and Civic Center Drives). Customer service available weekdays noon to 5 pm. Brengle Terrace Park will open at 7am. The...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July?. The annual Big Bay Boom will take place at 9:00 PM over San Diego Bay, but there are many other places to watch fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday. All the shows start at 9:00 PM. Below...
A fast-growing local coffee chain that’s reached a milestone two decades in operation comes full circle on Tuesday, June 28 with the opening of its 13th cafe in Mira Mesa. 20 years ago, Better Buzz got its start as a humble coffee cart at a Mira Mesa corporate complex; by 2008, it was able to launch a 8,000-square-foot production facility in Vista. One of Eater’s essential coffee purveyors, the company roasts and delivers coffee on-demand to its network of locations across San Diego.
Comments / 0