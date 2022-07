The last piece of the Four Seasons project is now in play. Riva Terrace is now officially open to the public for roof deck eating and drinking. It has been open to guests of the hotel since the launch of the property on June 1, but they've kept this gem a little closer to the chest as they get their city legs. Though, I know a few people who have just gone and had some delicious drinks as they've been quietly accepting non-guests since June 15.

