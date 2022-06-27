ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Drug and Theft Charges Following Trespassing Investigation

By Betsy Price
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested 31-year-old Amber Kellner of Lewes, DE and 30-year-old James Fisher of Georgetown, DE on drug, theft, and other charges following a trespassing investigation that began in the Lewes area on Sunday morning.

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 11:28 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 33000 block of Lotus Lane regarding a report of subjects living inside of the home without the homeowner’s permission. Upon their arrival, troopers made contact with Amber Kellner, James Fisher, and three juveniles, an 11-year-old male, a 10-year-old male, and a 7-year old male. Troopers also observed narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and stolen goods inside of the residence. Kellner and Fisher were subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the property led to the recovery of approximately 3.69 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 0.623 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 1.84 grams of marijuana, approximately 43.65 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 79 prescription pills, various articles of drug paraphernalia, a stolen Wolf scooter, and other stolen items.

The three juveniles were turned over to their legal guardian without incident. Kellner and Fisher were transported to Troop 7, where they were each charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 3 counts
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Amber Kellner

Kellner was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $89,600 cash bond.

James Fisher

Fisher was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $89,600 cash bond.

