Youngstown police investigating 2 fatal motorcycle accidents

By Joe Gorman
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday.

Cody Harris, 27, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV.

Video: 1 charged, Youngstown police asking for more info in park shooting

It happened at Market and Henry streets. Patrolman Morris Lee of the Accident Investigation Unit said Harris was traveling north when he went too fast on a curb, lost control, and collided with the SUV.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Another fatal motorcycle accident happened on Saturday after a man driving north on his motorcycle ran into a guardrail at East Lucius Avenue and Southern Boulevard.

Lee said it is not known why the rider lost control and hit the guardrail.

IN THIS ARTICLE
