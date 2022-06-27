ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Gorsuch called a high-school football coach's on-field prayer 'quiet' and 'personal' as the Supreme Court sided with religious rights. Sotomayor said that description 'misconstrues the facts.'

By Rebecca Cohen,Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8qED_0gNUYSbI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lMwN_0gNUYSbI00
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Getty Images

  • The Supreme Court sided with a high-school coach who was fired for leading prayers after games.
  • Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the coach conducted a "quiet, personal prayer."
  • But Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the coach-led prayers included players.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday hit back at the Supreme Court's conservative majority, saying its decision siding with a former football coach who prayed on the field after games "misconstrues the facts" of the major First Amendment case.

Joe Kennedy, a former football coach at a public high school, was suspended by his Washington state school district for praying at the 50-yard line immediately following games. Kennedy said the school district infringed on his First Amendment rights of free exercise of religion and free speech.

The Supreme Court in a 6-3 ruling on Monday ruled in Kennedy's favor, with all six of the court's conservatives in the majority and the three liberals in dissent. The decision continues a trend by the current Supreme Court to bolster religious rights. For decades, the Supreme Court had largely struck down prayers organized by officials on public-school grounds.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, a conservative appointed by President Donald Trump, delivered the majority opinion for the case, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, writing: "The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike."

Gorsuch repeatedly wrote in the court's opinion that Kennedy led a "quiet, personal prayer" after football games. But in a strongly worded dissent, Sotomayor, a liberal appointed by President Barack Obama, said Kennedy's prayers weren't as insignificant as her conservative colleagues claimed.

"To the degree the Court portrays petitioner Joseph Kennedy's prayers as private and quiet, it misconstrues the
facts," Sotomayor wrote. "The record reveals that Kennedy had a longstanding practice of conducting demonstrative prayers on the 50-yard line of the football field. Kennedy consistently invited others to join his prayers and for years led student athletes in prayer at the same time and location. The Court ignores this history."

Sotomayor also included a photo of one of Kennedy's post-game prayers in her dissent. It shows a number of students gathered around him on the school's football field.

She wrote that during this prayer on September 11, 2015, Kennedy "led a prayer out loud, holding up a player's helmet as the players kneeled around him."

Kennedy initially sued the Bremerton School District, alleging their requests for him to stop his prayers were infringing on his First Amendment rights.

The district said it didn't oppose Kennedy praying but asked that he pray alone and away from students, even offering him the option to return to the field after students and other bystanders left the area after the games.

The school district said Kennedy's conduct could be perceived as a government endorsement of religion, which the First Amendment's establishment clause prohibits.

After multiple lower courts dismissed his legal challenges, Kennedy turned to the Supreme Court, which took up his case and ultimately sided with him.

In her dissent, Sotomayor also ripped the court's decision as eroding the separation between church and state.

"The Court sets us further down a perilous path in forcing States to entangle themselves with religion, with all of our rights hanging in the balance," Sotomayor wrote. "As much as the Court protests otherwise, today's decision is no victory for religious liberty."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 184

Donna Dreyer
2d ago

He's a Christian and was Praying on School Grounds,as An American, He's got absolutely every Right to Christian Prayer,no matter where He is.

Reply(11)
39
John Donovan
2d ago

the anti religion democrats are in a tizzy over this. the party that only believes in power and absolute control, is afraid of people that believe in a higher power.

Reply(19)
32
Jaye Radcliffe
2d ago

As a Christian I have no issue with prayer, but there is a time and a place.. on school grounds is not the place. This ruling opens up the right for those of other faiths to do the same. Are y’all ok with a Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, or Satanist “praying” on the field with your children present?

Reply(10)
20
Related
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Sports
Business Insider

Business Insider

540K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy