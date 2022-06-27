Boise Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a tweet from the official Boise Mayor Twitter account.

McLean, who is vaccinated, said her symptoms are mild and she will work virtually until she’s cleared to return to the office.

“Well after two and a half years, COVID caught up with me,” McLean said on a personal Twitter account . “I’m feeling ok, but cough a ton at night. So grateful for the vaccine.”

It is unclear where McLean was exposed to COVID-19, but Boise Interim Spokesperson Maria Weeg said McLean likely was exposed while traveling out-of-state for her daughter’s college graduation.

Masks are currently not required at Boise City Hall, Weeg said. Day-to-day operations will not be affected and the mayor is keeping to her current schedule.