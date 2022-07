The newest officer at Brownwood Police Department is Grady Vazquez. Grady was born in San Diego, California and moved to Texas only 2 years ago. While here, he came upon the Brownwood PD advertisement for officers and was selected to attend the police academy at Central Texas College. Grady graduated this past Friday (24th) from the same academy as John Geis from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

2 DAYS AGO