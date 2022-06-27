ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Study: Raining fish in Texas, Arkansas towns was caused by ‘nervous stomachs’ of birds

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrqRH_0gNUVCGB00

TEXARKANA, Texas — A strange phenomenon that had fish seemingly falling out of the sky along the Texas and Arkansas border may have been the result of birds regurgitating their meals.

In a study published in the July 2022 issue of Fortean Times magazine, Paul Cropper and Sharon Hill argued that the phenomenon was not the result of a waterspout, which was the prevailing belief behind the occurrence at the time, but instead could be traced to vomiting birds.

On Dec. 29, 2021, residents of Texarkana, Texas, as well as some neighboring towns, saw fish raining down from the sky, with one woman in Arkansas reporting she had nearly two dozen fish in her yard, as we reported at the time.

The two researchers not only analyzed firsthand accounts from people who found the fish, but also employed the help of scientists at the University of Texas Biodiversity Center in Austin to analyze the fish, according to a press release about the study.

While strong winds, tornadoes and waterspouts can cause small animals to seemingly rain from the sky, there were no weather events recorded in the area that day that could have accounted for the fish, KTAL reported. The researchers found there was no evidence to support the idea that a waterspout had caused the phenomenon, and in fact, there was evidence that the fish had been partially digested, KTAL reported.

Cropper and Hill pointed to cormorants as the likely culprits, which had been noted around Texarkana Regional Airport at the time of the storm. Cormorants are known for “the disturbing habit of expelling their stomach contents,” according to the researchers.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Catch of the day: Rescuers save 5-foot sturgeon in Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A unique catch-and-release in Idaho allowed a large fish to get back home with the help of Idaho Fish and Game officials. Idaho Fish and Game officials were called to help a sturgeon that had been reported trapped in a canal in Blackfoot, officials said in a news release. When personnel arrived, at least a third of the fish’s body was above the water.
BLACKFOOT, ID
WOKV

Shark attack at Florida beach leaves teenage girl seriously injured

KEATON BEACH, Fla. — A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shark attack at a Florida beach on Thursday, authorities said. The attack happened at Keaton Beach in northwestern Florida's Taylor County. The unidentified girl was scalloping in water approximately 5 feet deep near Grassy Island, just of Keaton Beach, when she was bitten by a shark, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet (56 meters) below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOKV

Invasive giant African land snail found in Florida can carry meningitis, officials warn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials in Florida’s Pasco County have enacted a quarantine after finding a snail described as one of the world’s most damaging. Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that a Pasco County master gardener reported seeing a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area on June 23. As a result, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry has put a quarantine in place and is surveying the area. FDACS crews are also treating properties with a snail bait insecticide that is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Texarkana, AR
City
Austin, AR
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
WOKV

Thieves used forklift to steal ATM in Oklahoma

BIXBY, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma are looking for brazen thieves they said used construction equipment to steal an ATM. Bixby Police told KOKI that a forklift was used to tear the ATM out of the ground at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union Friday morning. The ATM with money...
BIXBY, OK
WOKV

Toddler becomes card-carrying Mensa member

The spelling of simple words can be a challenge for kids twice or three times one Kentucky girl’s age but that is exactly what alerted Isla McNabb’s parents that their 2-year-old was more advanced than they realized. Amanda and Jason McNabb told The Washington Post that they started...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOKV

Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

HARWINTON, Conn. — (AP) — Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container, state wildlife officials said. The misadventure happened June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton in Litchfield County, and one of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out.
HARWINTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Fish#Biodiversity#Stomachs#Fortean Times#Cropper And Hill
WOKV

Lawsuits filed days after deadly Missouri Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, surviving passenger Janet Williams of Dubuque, Iowa,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WOKV

Officials: 2 people arrested after 10 pounds of meth sent to wrong address in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Two people have been arrested after about 10 pounds of meth were sent to the wrong address in Minnesota, officials say. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, two people were arrested at the end of June after deputies learned that 10 pounds of meth were mailed to a home in the Elk River area. SCSO said a woman took “possession of the package.”
ELK RIVER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
WOKV

Florida’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse launches Purple Alert

Jacksonville — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC) launches a Florida Purple Alert Plan designed to help locate missing persons, 18 years and older, suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities who don’t meet the criteria for local or statewide Silver Alerts.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

WVa opioid trial verdict still pending nearly a year later

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Last July, a federal judge in West Virginia heard closing arguments in the first lawsuit to go to trial over the U.S. opioid addiction epidemic. With an avalanche of documents from the three-month trial, Judge David Faber didn't indicate when he would make a ruling on the multibillion-dollar lawsuit filed by Cabell County and the city of Huntington against three major drug distributors, and his decision wasn't expected right away.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOKV

Colorado GOP deals blow to election denial movement

DENVER — (AP) — Colorado Republicans on Tuesday rejected two of the state’s most prominent election deniers, a setback for the movement to install those who echo former President Donald Trump’s lies about mass voter fraud in positions overseeing voting. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who...
COLORADO STATE
WOKV

Colorado GOP rejects candidates who back Trump election lie

DENVER — (AP) — Republicans in Colorado rejected two prominent candidates whose political profiles were centered on election falsehoods in a fresh reminder that fealty to former President Donald Trump's lies about mass voter fraud is no guarantee of success with conservative voters. Tina Peters, the Mesa County...
COLORADO STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy