The CJ Cup is heading to South Carolina. Played in South Korea the first three years of its existence, the tournament has been held in Las Vegas the past two seasons as COVID-19 travel restrictions have kept the event from going abroad. The CJ Cup will stay in the United States this fall, as it will be held at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

RIDGELAND, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO