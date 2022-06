There are some good souls out there who will do anything for an animal in need. Like a woman on TikTok, who was there when a baby bird fell through a sewer grate and then decided to leap into action. The woman, Stephanie Castillo (@stephjcastillo) knew she had to do something. And watching her try and figure out how to get the bird free will keep you glued to your screen.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO