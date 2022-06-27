Director of Athletics Daniella Irle Retiring from Knox College

Those with Medicare D plans, if you have experienced a change in the cost of your medications, Strom Center Executive Director Carol McCrery says to call with questions:. “If you have any issues or if you have any questions about maybe a change in the cost of your meds, I can almost guarantee it is because you are in a different phase of that Medicare D program. There is an Initial Phase, Deductible Phase, Phase 2, and the Gap, and then Catastrophic. I can pretty much tell people yes you are in this phase, because I know what the retail value of your drugs are. By all means, if you are experiencing any problems and it may not be that, it may be something else, just give us a call.”

2 HOURS AGO