Galesburg, IL

Director of Athletics Daniella Irle Retiring from Knox College

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 3 days ago

Daniella Irle, director of athletics, has announced her retirement from Knox College. Daniella’s last day at Knox will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Scott Sunderland, associate director of athletics, will serve as interim director of athletics as the search begins for a new director of athletics. A search committee is being...

977wmoi.com

977wmoi.com

Monmouth College Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Camp for Grades 5-9

Entering Grades 5-9 9:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m. This camp combines extensive fundamental work with 5 on 5 game competition. Players will gain exposure to a wide range of fundamentals with the opportunity to develop these skills in daily stations and drills. This camp will provide a demanding, yet beneficial week for players of all ability levels.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Phyllis Carolyn Strader

Phyllis Carolyn Strader, 95, of Wataga, died Monday, June 27, 2022 at Promedica, Galesburg, Illinois. Phyllis was born April 21, 1927 in Galesburg, the daughter of John Edward and Merle Elizabeth (Henry) Lundeen. She graduated from Galesburg High School and attended Western Illinois University. Phyllis married Richard Paul Strader on...
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Area High School Baseball Players Take Part in the QC Area vs. QC Metro All-Star Game

Four local high school baseball players were a part of the Quad Cities Metro vs. Quad Cities Area High School All-Star Baseball Game at Douglas Park in Rock Island on Wednesday night. The game featured 34 players from 12 different schools, including three coaches for each squad. All proceeds from the game went towards the continued renovation of historic Douglas Park.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Heather Rose Clark

Heather Rose Clark, 40, of Galesburg, died unexpectedly, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at home. Heather was born the daughter of William John Lewis and Annie Jo Lindsey in Galesburg, Illinois on July 18, 1981. Her parents both survive of Peru, Illinois. Heather is also survived by two sons, Tre Crider of Galesburg and Alexander Clark of Abingdon, Illinois; and one brother, Matthew (Haley) Lewis of Galesburg.
GALESBURG, IL
Galesburg, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Galesburg, IL
977wmoi.com

Arlene Marie Schierer

Arlene Marie Schierer, 93, of Galesburg, died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Seminary Manor, Galesburg, Illinois. Arlene was born September 11, 1928 in Metamora, Illinois the daughter of Henry and Philabena (Heininger) DuBois. After graduating from Metamora Twp High School, Arlene married Arthur Francis Schierer on January 10, 1948 in Metamora. In 1960 the family moved to Aurora, Illinois, then moving to Yorkville, Illinois in 1973. They later lived in Jensen Beach, Florida, Grand Junction, Colorado, and ending up in Galesburg, Illinois. Arthur preceded Arlene in death on November 12, 2002. Arlene is survived by five sons, Ronald (Lorraine) Schierer of Keystone, Colorado, Dr. Gregory (Carol) Schierer of Abingdon, Illinois, Paul (Sandy) Schierer of Prescott, Arizona, Richard Schierer of Winter Garden, Florida, and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Schierer of Itasca, Illinois; fourteen grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Arlene is also survived by one brother, Gerald (Pat) DuBois of Galesburg; and two sisters, Donna Herbstrith of Northfield, Minnesota and Mary Kay (Jim) Helwig of Holland, Michigan. Along with her parents and husband, Arlene was preceded in death by one brother, Paul DuBois.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Local Monmouth Fund Created to Support Organizations in Remaining Self-Sustaining

The Warren County United Way, now the Greater Warren County United Way, has recently expanded their services into Henderson and Mercer counties. A non-profit organization serving over 20 agencies, Executive Director Jeannie Weber strives in helping the organizations become more self-sustaining, including a new agency through the Galesburg Community Foundation, the Monmouth Fund:
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Henderson County Museum Open Monday, July 4th!

The Henderson County Museum, in Raritan, Illinois, will be open on Monday, July 4th from 11 am to 2 pm. The museum grounds consist of three buildings: the old Raritan school building and gymnasium, an agricultural building and the Graham one-room schoolhouse. Tours are self-guided at your own pace and...
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Medicare Questions? Call Strom Center

Those with Medicare D plans, if you have experienced a change in the cost of your medications, Strom Center Executive Director Carol McCrery says to call with questions:. “If you have any issues or if you have any questions about maybe a change in the cost of your meds, I can almost guarantee it is because you are in a different phase of that Medicare D program. There is an Initial Phase, Deductible Phase, Phase 2, and the Gap, and then Catastrophic. I can pretty much tell people yes you are in this phase, because I know what the retail value of your drugs are. By all means, if you are experiencing any problems and it may not be that, it may be something else, just give us a call.”
977wmoi.com

Dan Swanson Defeats Matthew Rauschert for Republican Nomination in 71st District

Dan Swanson will be the Republican Candidate in newly drawn 71st district for Illinois Representative come November challenging Democrat Christopher Demink (DUH – MINK) come this fall in the General Election. Demink from Sherrard was un-opposed in yesterday’s General Primary Election. Swanson from Alpha, has been a state representative since 2017 and defeated Matthew Rauschert from Avon in Tuesday’s Primary with over 70 percent of the vote. In Warren County, Swanson defeated Rauschert 937 votes to 489, or nearly 66 percent of the vote.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Recharge Teen Center Teens to Sell Fresh Produce at Monmouth Farmer’s Market

Eagle View’s Recharge Teen Center in Monmouth offers a safe place for local teens to hang out with their peers and participate in fun programs and events all summer long. One of the programs teens can be involved with is gardening, which produce will eventually be sold at the Monmouth Farmer’s Market, says Services Coordinator Amy Rogers:
977wmoi.com

GPD Make Theft and Identity Theft Arrest

On June 22, 2022, the Galesburg Police Department arrested Diane J. Wall (female, age 57) on an arrest warrant issued by the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office for multiple counts of theft and identity theft in excess of $500,000. An investigation in conjunction with the US Inspector General’s...
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Keep Standing Water to a Minimum in Keeping Mosquitoes Away

As temperatures remain warm and rain creates standing pockets of water, prime locations for mosquitoes are formed. The Warren County Health Department has already begun testing mosquitoes for West Nile Virus, which have been negative so far. Administrator Jenna Link offers tips to stay protected from bites this season:. “If...

