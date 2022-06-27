Director of Athletics Daniella Irle Retiring from Knox College

Arlene Marie Schierer, 93, of Galesburg, died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Seminary Manor, Galesburg, Illinois. Arlene was born September 11, 1928 in Metamora, Illinois the daughter of Henry and Philabena (Heininger) DuBois. After graduating from Metamora Twp High School, Arlene married Arthur Francis Schierer on January 10, 1948 in Metamora. In 1960 the family moved to Aurora, Illinois, then moving to Yorkville, Illinois in 1973. They later lived in Jensen Beach, Florida, Grand Junction, Colorado, and ending up in Galesburg, Illinois. Arthur preceded Arlene in death on November 12, 2002. Arlene is survived by five sons, Ronald (Lorraine) Schierer of Keystone, Colorado, Dr. Gregory (Carol) Schierer of Abingdon, Illinois, Paul (Sandy) Schierer of Prescott, Arizona, Richard Schierer of Winter Garden, Florida, and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Schierer of Itasca, Illinois; fourteen grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Arlene is also survived by one brother, Gerald (Pat) DuBois of Galesburg; and two sisters, Donna Herbstrith of Northfield, Minnesota and Mary Kay (Jim) Helwig of Holland, Michigan. Along with her parents and husband, Arlene was preceded in death by one brother, Paul DuBois.
