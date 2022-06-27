ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs WR Cornell Powell got married over the weekend

 4 days ago
Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the only player with happy news to share from the past weekend.

Players often use the time between mandatory minicamp and training camp to take care of important business. That’s exactly what Kansas City Chiefs WR Cornell Powell did over the weekend.

Powell and fiancee Kyndall Ellis were married on Saturday, June 25th in a beautiful ceremony and celebration. Powell proposed back in March of 2021, so this special day had been in the works for the happy couple for a while.

They had an adorable wedding hashtag: #ThePowellCouple

Both Powell and Ellis attended Clemson together. They were joined by several of Powell’s former Clemson teammates including Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons, Packers WR Amari Rodgers and Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.

All the best to the newlywed power couple.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Omtbh Wedding House#Clemson
