ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams Weighs In on Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s Split: ‘It Breaks My Heart’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hk8zu_0gNUIPNl00
Tayshia Adams, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (2)

Standing by her friend! Tayshia Adams weighed in on pal Michelle Young ’s split from Nayte Olukoya — and revealed whether she saw it coming.

Bachelor Nation Couples Who Have Split in 2022

Read article

“I actually was [surprised],” Adams, 31, said on the Sunday, June 26, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen . “Truthfully, only because I know she poured her heart and soul into that process and the journey of it all and she really wanted to be married.”

The season 16 Bachelorette , who later served as the cohost for Young’s season in 2021, added: “It breaks my heart. Why would I ever want to see any of my friends sad and not in a relationship?”

Host Andy Cohen was less surprised that a Bachelor Nation couple would call it quits shortly after getting engaged on national television. He even poked fun at the process — and Adams’ short-lived Bachelorette romance with Zac Clark — during Sunday’s show.

Bachelorette Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s Relationship: The Way They Were

Read article

“I was shocked, I mean a Bachelor couple not making it,” the 54-year-old TV personality said sarcastically.

Cohen then asked Adams, “Has there ever been a couple from The Bachelor that has not made it,” to which the California native jokingly replied, “I mean, I’ve never seen one!”

Earlier this month, Young, 29, announced that she and Olukoya, 27, had called off their engagement six months after the Canada native proposed during the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette in December 2021.

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going out separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” the teacher wrote via her Instagram Story on June 17.

The Minnesota native concluded: “I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

Olukoya, for his part, shared his own public message, writing, “Hearts are heavy, emotions are high and we are dealing with this the best way we can.”

One week later, the sales executive shut down cheating rumors that had surfaced following the pair’s split . “No, I didn’t cheat,” Olukoya wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, June 25. “Not every breakup needs to have someone to blame. Yes, many of you seem to paint me as a red flag/ f—k boy … But I’m actually a decent guy, and I only want to continue getting better. As we should all want for ourselves.”

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now?

Read article

Adams, meanwhile, has been single since last year after splitting from 38-year-old fiancé Clark in November 2021. The twosome fell in love on season 16 of the ABC dating series , which aired in the fall of 2020, but nearly one year after their romantic proposal aired in December of that year, they parted ways .

The former “Click Bait” podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly in March that she was working on herself and her career aspirations in light of the breakup.

“I really have no desire [to date]. … Maybe [in] a year from now,” Adams explained at the time. “I feel like my main focus right now is myself, my career, my mental health, my happiness, my family, my friends and really just becoming my own [person], and I’m really happy with that.”

Season 19 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Quinn Crashes The Wedding!

Quinn crashes Carter and Paris’ wedding in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers and what she says and does could change everything forever!. Although he’s admitted that he’s still in love with Quinn, Carter hastily proposed to Paris, determined to marry her and try to move on with his life. Rushing down the aisle, the couple arranges for a ceremony to be held at Il Giardino and invites everyone who’s willing to support the impromptu union.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Nayte Olukoya Denies Cheating Rumors After Michelle Young Split: ‘Truly Believed’ She Was ‘My Person’

Breaking up is hard to do. Nearly one week after Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya announced they called off their engagement, the former Bachelorette contestant denied allegations surrounding the nature of their split. “No, I didn’t cheat,” the Canada native, 27, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, June 25, as part of a lengthy list. “Not every […]
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The cause of Travis Barker’s emergency trip to the hospital Tuesday is reported to be due to pancreatitis, which doctors believe to be triggered by a colonoscopy. According to TMZ, multiple sources connected to the family have confirmed the hospitalization was a result of pancreas inflammation which includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. There are no details as to when Barker had the colonoscopy, but TMZ reports it was “recent.” The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Tayshia Adams
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve

What a difference six years can make! When Bachelor Nation first met identical twins Haley and Emily Ferguson way back in 2016, they both still lived together in their family home, and frankly neither seemed grown-up enough for a serious relationship. “The Twins” were contestants on Season 20 of The Bachelor, where they made a joint attempt at Ben Higgins‘ heart. […] The post The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve appeared first on Reality Tea.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Mental Health#Image Press Agency
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Pregnant Mandy Moore debuts baby bump, reflects on ‘really sick’ first trimester

This is Mandy Moore’s baby bump. The pregnant actress debuted her bare belly in an Instagram Story selfie shared Monday. “I was really sick for my first trimester again but happy to be feeling better so I can move my body,” Moore, 38, captioned a photo in a gingham sports bra and matching leggings. “Can’t wait to get back to Cali and hike in this,” she concluded. The mirror snap came three days after the “Princess Diaries” star told her followers that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting baby No. 2. The couple posted pictures Friday of their 1-year-old son, August, wearing a “Big...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Leon Brown Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I’m Finally Ready to Share My Favorite Self With the World’

Courtesy of Leon Brown/Instagram; Inset: Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock Unveiling their truest self! Leon Brown, the child of Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown, has come out as transgender. “Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Leon, 26, wrote […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

160K+
Followers
19K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy