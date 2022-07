Creoqode has introduced the Lyra+, a successor to the Lyra that it announced three years ago. While the Lyra sold for £149, the Lyra+ will be available on Kickstarter for over double that. Specifically, the Creoqode Lyra+ will launch for £299, 35% lower than its eventual £459 MSRP. While the latter is significantly more expensive than the Steam Deck, the likes of AYA NEO and GPD have shown how difficult it is to for smaller companies to release an affordable handheld console.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO