Twins cope with midseason move, pitching coach going to LSU

Freddie Freeman is making a big move after his homecoming with the Atlanta Braves. According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman is firing his agent and will represent himself for the time being. Freeman reportedly told his friends that he's not happy with how his free agency played out this past winter. Freeman, who spent his entire career with the Braves, signed a six-year contract with the Dodgers this past offseason. He joined the Dodgers when the Braves traded for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson.
Kevin Durant may already have his exit plan all mapped out. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Thursday that the former MVP Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination. Durant, 33, has been with the Brooklyn Nets for the last three seasons but is reportedly...
Friday was a big day for the UNC football program in terms of recruiting and their 2023 class. The day started off with a commitment from four-star edge rusher Jaybron Harvey and then a few hours later, three-star offensive lineman Robert Grigsby pledged his commitment.
And now on Friday night, four-star wide receiver Christian Hamilton became the latest to pledge his verbal commitment.
Hamilton officially committed to UNC with a special ceremony at Hickory Ridge High School. The wide receiver had 30 offers and picked the Tar Heels over Clemson, Penn State, and South Carolina. Hamilton visited UNC in late June, also...
Comments / 0