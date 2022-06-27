Twins cope with midseason move, pitching coach going to LSU

Freddie Freeman is making a big move after his homecoming with the Atlanta Braves. According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman is firing his agent and will represent himself for the time being. Freeman reportedly told his friends that he's not happy with how his free agency played out this past winter. Freeman, who spent his entire career with the Braves, signed a six-year contract with the Dodgers this past offseason. He joined the Dodgers when the Braves traded for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson.

