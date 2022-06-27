ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins cope with midseason move, pitching coach going to LSU

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have lost pitching coach Wes Johnson to a lucrative college job at LSU....

Popculture

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to Make Big Career Move Following 'Emotional' Return to Face Braves

Freddie Freeman is making a big move after his homecoming with the Atlanta Braves. According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman is firing his agent and will represent himself for the time being. Freeman reportedly told his friends that he's not happy with how his free agency played out this past winter. Freeman, who spent his entire career with the Braves, signed a six-year contract with the Dodgers this past offseason. He joined the Dodgers when the Braves traded for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football lands four-star wide receiver in 2023 class

Friday was a big day for the UNC football program in terms of recruiting and their 2023 class. The day started off with a commitment from four-star edge rusher Jaybron Harvey and then a few hours later, three-star offensive lineman Robert Grigsby pledged his commitment. And now on Friday night, four-star wide receiver Christian Hamilton became the latest to pledge his verbal commitment. Hamilton officially committed to UNC with a special ceremony at Hickory Ridge High School. The wide receiver had 30 offers and picked the Tar Heels over Clemson, Penn State, and South Carolina. Hamilton visited UNC in late June, also...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

