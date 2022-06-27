ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitchen Fire Rips Through Dozens Restaurant

By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4) – A fire that started in the kitchen of the popular Denver restaurant Dozens quickly spread on Saturday night. Firefighters rushed to the restaurant at 236 W. 13th Ave. on Saturday evening.

When crews arrived, they found smoke rising from the building. Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen and found its way to the second floor.

Fire damage from inside the building is extensive. The owners of the restaurant for the past 16 years, told CBS4 that they are concerned for their employees.

“Sometimes the hard points in life are the biggest moments… everybody’s always dreaming about the future but life is today,” said Dozens co-owner John England. “This, unfortunately, is part of ours now, but we have a great crew and hopefully, we’ve got good insurance.”

The business has been at that location for three decades. No one was injured in the fire.

