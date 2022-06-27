VH1 Reality TV Star Fired After Being Captured On Camera Abusing Dog [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

Video footage showing VH1 reality TV star Ceaser Emanuel striking a dog has recently emerged, and Emanuel has since been fired from the Black Ink Crew New York TV show he was part of.

A Ring video camera captured the 43-year-old tattoo store owner Emanuel repeatedly hitting a dog with a chair. Additionally, the footage also shows Emanuel forcing the dog into a cage and subsequently pushing the cage down a hill.

The incident can be viewed on social media or in the video below; although, be warned that it might be unsettling or too graphic for some.

VH1’s Response To Ceaser Emanuel’s Animal Abuse

VH1 has since issued a statement on the situation involving Ceasar Emanuel’s abusive behavior. Posted to social media, the statement says :

“We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

In response to the accusations, a statement given to People magazine by Emanuel’s attorney, Walter Mosley, claims that the video footage is not recent and that Emanuel was attempting to curb some overly aggressive dogs from harming other canines.

How To Spot & Report Cases Of Pet Abuse

If you ever find yourself in a position where you witness abusive behavior similar to Ceasar Emanuel’s, here are a number of steps you can consider taking:

Look out for signs that an animal is malnourished or infested with fleas.

Keep an eye out for dogs left outside all the time, especially without sufficient food and fresh water.

Take detailed notes on any potentially abusive behavior you witness.

Call the appropriate local animal welfare authority.

Photographs and video footage can help with proving a case of animal abuse. Do not enter property illegally, but use your phone camera from a safe distance.

What do you think about Ceaser Emanuel’s abusive behavior? Have you ever had to report someone for suspected animal abuse? Let us know in the comments below.

The post VH1 Reality TV Star Fired After Being Captured On Camera Abusing Dog [GRAPHIC VIDEO] appeared first on DogTime .