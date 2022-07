NOTICE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Solebury Township Planning Commission meeting for July 11, 2022, will be held in-person and utilizing the Zoom virtual meeting platform. The Zoom app is available for iOS or Android smartphones and computer download. It is free to the public. Additional information can be found on the Zoom website: https://zoom.us/

