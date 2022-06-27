ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Qdmu_0gNU6ggZ00

The House Jan. 6 panel is calling a surprise hearing this week to present evidence it says it recently obtained, raising expectations of new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Capitol insurrection.

The hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess. Lawmakers on the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July.

The subject of the hearings is so far unclear. A spokesman for the panel declined to comment on its substance.

The committee’s investigation has been ongoing during the hearings that started three weeks ago, and the nine-member panel has continued to probe the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Among other investigative evidence, the committee recently obtained new footage of Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021 from British filmmaker Alex Holder.

Holder said last week that he had complied with a congressional subpoena to turn over all of the footage he shot in the final weeks of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, including exclusive interviews with Trump, his children and then-Vice President Mike Pence while on the campaign trail. The footage includes material from before the insurrection and afterward.

It is uncertain if Holder's footage is the subject of the hearing on Tuesday, or if Holder himself will be there. Russell Smith, a lawyer for Holder, declined to comment.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the panel's Democratic chairman, told reporters last week that the committee was in possession of the footage and needed more time to go through the hours of video Holder had turned over. The British filmmaker came in for a deposition Thursday that lasted two hours, Smith said last week.

Smith said then that it was Holder's “civic duty” to come forward and that the footage had shown some inconsistencies with previous testimony during the hearings.

The panel has held five hearings so far, mostly laying out Trump's pressure campaign on various institutions of power in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress that eventually certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. The committee detailed the pressure from Trump and his allies on Vice President Mike Pence, on the states that were certifying Biden's win and on the Justice Department.

The panel has used live interviews, video testimony of its private witness interviews and also footage of the attack to detail what it has learned.

Lawmakers said last week that the two July hearings would focus on domestic extremists who breached the Capitol that day and on what Trump was doing as the violence unfolded.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Claiming Merrick Garland can't prosecute Trump is ill-conceived at best

The House Jan. 6 committee just heard testimony Thursday about how former President Donald Trump exerted enormous pressure on the Justice Department in December 2020 and early January 2021 to declare the presidential election “corrupt;” a bid that, if it were successful, would have secured the Justice Department’s legal blessing for a coup, keeping Trump in power for at least four more years. This is part of a horrific chain of events leading up to the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, and crimes were almost certainly committed, but the House Committee cannot prosecute anyone. That is a job for the Justice Department.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#British#Holder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Jan. 6 committee releases new video ahead of third hearing on the Capitol riot

The Jan. 6 committee has released new surveillance footage that shows Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk giving a private tour on Jan. 5, the day prior to the Capitol riot. A person in that group marched on the Capitol the following day. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discuss the significance of this new video.
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy