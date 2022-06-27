ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, MN

UPDATE: Clear Lake police say missing 79-year-old has been found safe

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: The Clear Lake Police Department said they have located 79-year-old Mr. Wilcke safe and sound. "His family has been contacted. Thank you to...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

Mason City Police Department still exploring leads in Huisentruit disappearance

MASON CITY — The Mason City Police Department says they continue to explore every lead in the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit. Monday was the 27th anniversary of the former KIMT-TV morning anchorwoman’s disappearance. She was believed to have been abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex early on the morning of June 27th 1995. Her body has never been found and the case remains unsolved.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

27 years ago Monday, 27-year-old Jodi Huisentruit vanished from her Mason City apartment complex parking lot

MASON CITY — 27 years ago today, June 27th, 27-year-old KIMT morning anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit disappeared. She was believed to have been abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex early on the morning of June 27th 1995. Her body has never been found, she was legally declared dead by a Cerro Gordo County district court judge in 2001, and the case remains unsolved. A gathering of family and friends was held in front of KIMT late this morning.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Prison sentence for man who attacked woman in Ventura

MASON CITY, Iowa – Attacking a woman is sending a Kensett man to prison. John Daniel Murphy, 30, has been sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars for pleading guilty to first-degree theft. Police said Murphy beat and robbed a woman in Ventura on March 31. He was...
VENTURA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Clear Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Clear Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
more1049.com

Humboldt Man Ejected From Motorcycle in Spencer Crash

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Humboldt man was hurt after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening on the south side of Spencer. A crash report from the Spencer Police Department says 57-year-old Kip Ireland was westbound in the 200 block of 11th Street Southeast around 7:45 when he apparently hit a bump in the road causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle hitting his head an briefly losing consciousness.
SPENCER, IA
KAAL-TV

Osage woman injured in Wabasha County crash

(ABC 6 News) - An Osage woman was injured after a two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County Tuesday. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 8 in Elgin township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Virginia Thompson, 66 of Osage, Iowa, was headed north when she collided...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#A Black Chrysler
KIMT

Northwood woman charged with lying to get thousands of dollars in state aid

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is accused of cheating the State of Iowa out of housing and food assistance. Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 45 of Northwood, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and first-degree fraudulent practice. She’s accused of lying to the Iowa Department of Human Services to receive $10,067 in aid.
NORTHWOOD, IA
KIMT

SE Minnesota collision injures North Iowa woman

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Mitchell County woman is hurt in a collision in southeast Minnesota. It happened around 11:17 am Tuesday on Highway 42 in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66 of Osage, IA, was northbound and Gary Lee Suess, 53 of Mazeppa, was southbound when they crashed at mile marker 8 in Elgin Township.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Man accused of Austin robbery to be charged with Rochester crimes

(ABC 6 News) - A man connected with at least one Austin robbery will now face charges in Olmsted County Court. Adrick Mims of Rochester was arrested Friday, June 24, in connection with a robbery at Ankeny's #4 in Austin. Lt. Tom Faudskar with the Rochester police department said Mims...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIMT

Mower County meth sale means prison for Blooming Prairie man

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth in Mower County sends a Blooming Prairie man to prison. Michael Phillip Chavez, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs. He was arrested in November 2021 and accused of selling 27.37 grams of meth to a confidential law enforcement informant. Court documents state the sale happened December 4, 2020, in Austin.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
algonaradio.com

Kossuth County May Have First Case of Emerald Ash Borer

–The Emerald Ash Borer, which was first discovered in Iowa around 2010, has possibly been found in Kossuth County for the first time. Durran Watts is a tree care specialist with Grassmasters in Algona, and he tells KLGA News they believe what they found at a site west of Algona, is the invasive insect.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Chicken Facility Ignores DNR Putting Local Rivers At Risk

After not complying with the Iowa DNR, an egg-laying facility in Iowa Falls is in some hot water after getting caught with an illegal manure system. Back in 2021, a facility worker for Opal Foods reached out to the DNR asking if they could add water to their bird’s litter to turn it into liquid manure that could be injected into fields. The worker was told that before they can do that, they need to submit to the DNR a manure management plan.
IOWA FALLS, IA
KAAL-TV

Saturday Morning Storms: Rainfall Totals

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Guns & ammo seized, teen charged as adult in Fort Dodge investigation

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An investigation into several shots fired incidents in Fort Dodge has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and narcotics. The Fort Dodge Police Department has been investigating the incidents that happened over the last few weeks and said they were likely between two […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy