Calif. FFs break through wall to rescue unconscious baby, man from apartment he set on fire

NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — A 16-year-old boy drowned at Lake Berryessa earlier in the week, authorities say. The boy was out on the lake with a friend on Monday when he went under around 1 p.m. in the Oak Shores area, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office says. Search crews recovered the boy’s body the next day around noon. Family have not released the name of the boy, but the Fairfield Expos baseball team said in a Facebook post that the teen played on their team. “We are all devastated, struggling to comprehend how this could happen to such a wonderful young man,” the team wrote in their Facebook post. The Expos say they had just come back from a two-week baseball trip in Oregon and had that Monday off.

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO