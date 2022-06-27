ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Calif. FFs break through wall to rescue unconscious baby, man from apartment he set on fire

FireRescue1
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — An infant is expected to recover after deputies say a man took the child at knifepoint, barricaded the two in a North Highlands apartment bathroom and set fire to the room Friday morning. The incident began about 3:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of Madison...

www.firerescue1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Six People Displaced After Early Morning House Fire In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Firefighters say smoke detectors alerted people inside a Citrus Heights home about an early morning fire on Friday. Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the 7500 block of Cedar Drive for a house fire. Crews arrived just before 1:00am this morning to a house fire with heavy fire from the front side. 6 occupants were alerted by smoke detectors, and safely evacuated prior to our arrival. No injuries reported, the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/BpG1VThUQq — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 1, 2022 Crews found “heavy fire” coming from the front side of the home. Firefighters say the six people inside the home at the time got out safely after being alerted about the fire by smoke detectors. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Stockton Police investigating homicide in park on Cosumnes Drive

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said it was investigating a homicide in a park on Cosumnes Drive Friday. Police said that offices responded to a call around 10 a.m. of a person shot. Stockton Police said officers found a 50-year-old male with at least one gunshot wound who died of his injuries […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian dies in Sacramento following train involved collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a pedestrian has died in Sacramento following a collision involving a train on Wednesday. At around 10:40 p.m., officers said they located a pedestrian who was suffering from major injuries and that fire personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Highlands, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Rescue, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Boy’s Body Recovered After Drowning At Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — A 16-year-old boy drowned at Lake Berryessa earlier in the week, authorities say. The boy was out on the lake with a friend on Monday when he went under around 1 p.m. in the Oak Shores area, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office says. Search crews recovered the boy’s body the next day around noon. Family have not released the name of the boy, but the Fairfield Expos baseball team said in a Facebook post that the teen played on their team. “We are all devastated, struggling to comprehend how this could happen to such a wonderful young man,” the team wrote in their Facebook post. The Expos say they had just come back from a two-week baseball trip in Oregon and had that Monday off.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Passing motorists help CHP officer in struggle with DUI driver

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers from CHP North Sacramento shared a thank you with unidentified motorists who assisted an officer as the officer attempted to apprehend a DUI driver on Tuesday. A post shared from the North Sacramento CHP office on Wednesday said a call came in of a drunken driver along I-80 near Madison […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Correctional center’s social visits suspended temporarily

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rio Consumnes Correction Center’s social visits have been temporarily suspended by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, any scheduled visits planned Wednesday through Friday will be canceled due to a planned upgrade to the phone system used for visitation as well as calls made from outside […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Occurs on Walnut Grove Bridge

An accident described as a hit-and-run occurred near Theater Street on the bridge in Walnut Grove on June 29 at about 7:49 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a pedestrian was struck by a BMW. There were reports that the driver of the BMW appeared to be hiding the vehicle behind a tavern. Sac Fire was also called to the accident scene, and the pedestrian was described as “alert” when they arrived.
WALNUT GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffs#911#Violent Crime
CBS Sacramento

Dixon Resident Identified As Body Found In Garbage Truck In Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The person found dead inside a Yolo County garbage truck on Tuesday was identified as a Dixon resident. The Dixon Police Department said a coroner identified the body as Miguel Peñuelas. Dixon police said that they were contacted by Davis police who said that a waste disposal service found the body while dropping off trash collected from the city of Dixon. Investigators said it appears Peñuelas climbed into a dumpster about an hour before a truck came to pick it up and covered himself with cardboard. The driver discovered the body when disposing of the contents of the truck at a dump in Yolo County. There were no signs of foul play and the death appears to be accidental, police said.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Brinks Driver Teeters Over Edge of I-5, Rescued From Brink of Disaster

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Brinks truck driver was rescued from his armored vehicle as it teetered over the edge of Interstate 5 on Tuesday. Dispatch audio recordings describe one officer’s first sight of the scary situation. Officer: “…I have a visual, looks like the Brinks truck is hanging off the north guard rail? Start CalTrans for a closure…” CBS13 video shows the Brinks truck hanging over the side of the Interstate 5 Yolo Bypass. The driver was stuck inside as the armored vehicle teetered 40 feet above the ground. Woodland Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Dahl responded to the scene. “As we arrived, we noticed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Garbage crew finds body at Yolo County dump

DIXON, Calif. — Dixon Police are investigating a report of a body found inside a garbage truck Tuesday. The Dixon Police Department says they were contacted by Davis Police on Tuesday about the case. According to Davis police, a waste disposal service reported finding a dead body in one of their garbage trucks while emptying the contents of it at a Yolo County trash dump.
DIXON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

West Sacramento Traffic Crash Injures Two People

Injury Accident Reported Near Pioneer Memorial Bridge. A West Sacramento traffic crash between two vehicles ended up with two people being transported to a hospital with injuries on June 30. The crash occurred around 8:18 a.m. along westbound U.S. 50 just west of the Jefferson Boulevard off-ramp near Pioneer Memorial Bridge. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report said that a Jeep Discovery and Ford sedan were involved in the collision, which blocked the number one lane. Fault in the accident is being investigated by the CHP.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The body of a missing hiker on the the Tahoe Rim Trail was recovered Wednesday, his family confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. Jia Huang, 32, had started a backpacking trip on June 22. Another hiker reported seeing a tent, food canister and wallet abandoned near Lake Aloha on Wednesday, June 29, Huang’s sister reported.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

‘Could’ve been a danger to the public’: Fire officials stop Kern County group for allegedly offering 4th of July shows

MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — Arson and bomb investigators stopped a group from Kern County, who were allegedly unlicensed and offered to put on display shows, California State Fire Marshal Mike Richwine announced in a press conference in Sacramento County on Thursday.  “Not only did we find that this group was allegedly unlicensed, but they […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FireRescue1

7 firefighters hurt battling NorCal's Rices Fire

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters on Thursday morning had stopped forward progress on the Rices Fire burning in northwest Nevada County, but the evacuations of a few hundred residents remained, Cal Fire officials said. The wildfire, which has burned 904 acres over three days, had not grown overnight, said...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Wakes Up to Stranger Sleeping in Her Car in San Francisco

A woman visiting San Francisco said she woke up to find a stranger sleeping in her car, and video showing her encounter has gone viral. “I was shocked, I was so shocked I was like, ‘Oh my god hold on wait a minute let me take a look again, let me take a second glance there's a man in my car asleep,’” said Breanna Smith of Sacramento.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy