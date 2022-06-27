ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

BET Awards 2022: Complete Winners List

By Winnie Litchfield
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1EhI_0gNTvzvh00

The BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (June 26), celebrating Black excellence in music, culture, and sports. As one of the largest nights for award shows, it did not miss in terms of surprises, speeches, performances, and appearances.

In the wake of the Roe v. Wade ruling, many artists used their platform to speak out against the decision. Lizzo, in her glittering gold disco outfit, took the stage—flute and all—giving a show-stopping performance. The “About Damn Time” singer pledged one million dollars to Planned Parenthood at the end of her performance.

Along with Lizzo, Janelle Monae spoke out against the ruling during her presentation for “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.” She wished all a Happy Pride Month and then shot a middle finger with a “F-ck you Supreme Court.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs received his lifetime achievement award and was accompanied on stage by other artists and collaborators like Mary J. Blige and Kanye West—West was dressed from head to toe in black, including a black mask.

Joyful notes of the awards show included a performance of Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” with surprise guest Brandy. Acclaimed duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak saw success as they won Best Group and Album of the Year for their Silk Sonic collaboration.

You can check out the full list of winners below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chloe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER*

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Dave

The Weeknd – WINNER*

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) – WINNER*

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

“Essence” (Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber & Tems) – WINNER*

“Every Chance I Get” (DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk)

“Family Ties” (Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar)

“Kiss Me More” (Doja Cat featuring SZA)

“Way 2 Sexy” (Drake featuring Future & Young Thug)

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” (Bia featuring Nicki Minaj)

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee StallionWINNER*

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick LamarWINNER*

Lil Baby

“Family Ties” (Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar)WINNER*

“Have Mercy” (Chloe)

“Kiss Me More” (Doja Cat featuring SZA)

“Pressure” (Ari Lennox)

“Smokin Out the Window” (Silk Sonic)

“Way 2 Sexy” (Drake featuring Future & Young Thug)

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak – WINNER*

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto – WINNER*

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

“An Evening With Silk Sonic” (Silk Sonic)- WINNER*

“Back of My Mind” (H.E.R.)

“Call Me if You Get Lost” (Tyler, the Creator)

“Certified Lover Boy” (Drake)

“Donda” (Kanye West)

“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe” (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Planet Her” (Doja Cat)

Dr. Dobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All In Your Hands​​​​” – Marvin Sapp

“Come To Life​​​​​” – Kanye West

“Grace​”​​​​​ – Kelly Price

“Hallelujah”​​​​​ – Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”​ – ​H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

“Jireh”​​​​​ – ​​​​​​Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

“We Win”​​​​​ – Lil Baby x Kirk Franklin – WINNER*

BET Her

“Best Of Me (Originals)” – ​​​Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous​” – ​​Mary J. Blige – WINNER*

“Have Mercy” – ​​​​​Chlöe

“Pressure”​​​​​ – Ari Lennox

“Roster”​​​​​​ – Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal”​​​​​ – Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman” – ​​​​​Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)- WINNER*

Best Movie

“Candyman”

“King Richard”WINNER*

“Respect”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes (“Bel Air”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Damson Idris (“Snowfall”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Forest Whitaker (“Respect,” “Godfather of Harlem”)

Jabari Banks (“Bel Air”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”) – WINNER*

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Coco Jones (“Bel Air”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Mary J. Blige (“Power Book II: Ghost”)

Queen Latifah (“The Equalizer”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Regina King (“The Harder They Fall”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home”)WINNER*

YoungStars award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin – WINNER*

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka – WINNER*

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Lebron James

Stephen Curry -WINNER*

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Comments / 0

 

