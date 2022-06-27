BET Awards 2022: Complete Winners List
The BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (June 26), celebrating Black excellence in music, culture, and sports. As one of the largest nights for award shows, it did not miss in terms of surprises, speeches, performances, and appearances.
In the wake of the Roe v. Wade ruling, many artists used their platform to speak out against the decision. Lizzo, in her glittering gold disco outfit, took the stage—flute and all—giving a show-stopping performance. The “About Damn Time” singer pledged one million dollars to Planned Parenthood at the end of her performance.
Along with Lizzo, Janelle Monae spoke out against the ruling during her presentation for “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.” She wished all a Happy Pride Month and then shot a middle finger with a “F-ck you Supreme Court.”
Sean “Diddy” Combs received his lifetime achievement award and was accompanied on stage by other artists and collaborators like Mary J. Blige and Kanye West—West was dressed from head to toe in black, including a black mask.
Joyful notes of the awards show included a performance of Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” with surprise guest Brandy. Acclaimed duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak saw success as they won Best Group and Album of the Year for their Silk Sonic collaboration.
You can check out the full list of winners below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chloe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER*
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Dave
The Weeknd – WINNER*
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) – WINNER*
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
“Essence” (Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber & Tems) – WINNER*
“Every Chance I Get” (DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk)
“Family Ties” (Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar)
“Kiss Me More” (Doja Cat featuring SZA)
“Way 2 Sexy” (Drake featuring Future & Young Thug)
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” (Bia featuring Nicki Minaj)
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER*
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar– WINNER*
Lil Baby
“Family Ties” (Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar)– WINNER*
“Have Mercy” (Chloe)
“Kiss Me More” (Doja Cat featuring SZA)
“Pressure” (Ari Lennox)
“Smokin Out the Window” (Silk Sonic)
“Way 2 Sexy” (Drake featuring Future & Young Thug)
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak – WINNER*
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto – WINNER*
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
“An Evening With Silk Sonic” (Silk Sonic)- WINNER*
“Back of My Mind” (H.E.R.)
“Call Me if You Get Lost” (Tyler, the Creator)
“Certified Lover Boy” (Drake)
“Donda” (Kanye West)
“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe” (Jazmine Sullivan)
“Planet Her” (Doja Cat)
Dr. Dobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All In Your Hands” – Marvin Sapp
“Come To Life” – Kanye West
“Grace” – Kelly Price
“Hallelujah” – Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” – H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh” – Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
“We Win” – Lil Baby x Kirk Franklin – WINNER*
BET Her
“Best Of Me (Originals)” – Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige – WINNER*
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
“Pressure” – Ari Lennox
“Roster” – Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal” – Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman” – Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)- WINNER*
Best Movie
“Candyman”
“King Richard”– WINNER*
“Respect”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Summer of Soul”
“The Harder They Fall”
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes (“Bel Air”)
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Damson Idris (“Snowfall”)
Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Forest Whitaker (“Respect,” “Godfather of Harlem”)
Jabari Banks (“Bel Air”)
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Will Smith (“King Richard”) – WINNER*
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Coco Jones (“Bel Air”)
Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)
Mary J. Blige (“Power Book II: Ghost”)
Queen Latifah (“The Equalizer”)
Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
Regina King (“The Harder They Fall”)
Zendaya (“Euphoria,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home”) – WINNER*
YoungStars award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin – WINNER*
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka – WINNER*
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry -WINNER*
