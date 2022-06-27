Obituary: Frederick, Margret Cornelia

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - JoDora Barrows, of Marietta, OH, passed away June 24th, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Harold Barrows; and her son, Clark Barrows, both in 2019. She is survived by her brothers, Chuck (Jane) Mooney of TX, Roger (Cheryl) Mooney of NH, and sisters, Barbara Ritchie of OK and Rhea (Larry) Myers of Marietta; her children, Scott (Melissa) Barrows of Marietta, Jacqueline (Greg) Drake of SC, and Chris (Amanda) Barrows of Marietta, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Comments / 0