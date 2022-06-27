ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsville, WV

Obituary: Frederick, Margret Cornelia

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Margret Cornelia Frederick, 86, of Grantsville West Virginia, passed away at Clay Health Care Center on June 25, 2022. She was born on August 6, 1935, to Phillip and Ruby...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Obituary: Farmoon, William Mikal

William Mikal Farmoon, given name Wilbert Alan Ullman, 67, of Belpre, OH passed away suddenly on June 26, 2022. He was born July 24, 1954, a son of the late Mr. Ullman and Virginia (Stephens). William was a home health aide, chemist, and musician. He is survived by his children,...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Taylor, Alexander Warren “Bud”

Alexander Warren “Bud” Taylor, 92, of Parkersburg passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A son of the late Philip and Elizabeth Koon Taylor, Bud was born November 12, 1929, in Wood County,. He graduated from P.H.S. in 1947 and Marietta College in 1951,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Nye, Wayne

Wayne Nye, 63, of Stockport, Ohio, passed suddenly of natural causes, on June 27, 2022, at 11:58 pm at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 10, 1958. Wayne served in the US Navy for four years. He came from a large family and was everyone’s big brother. Wayne was fun-loving and adventurous, and if you met him once he left an impression.
STOCKPORT, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Ewing, Donald Eugene

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald Eugene Ewing, 93, of Vienna, W.Va. passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Don was born January 28, 1929 in Wood County, W.Va., the son of the late Joel B. and Edna Kirsch Ewing. He was a...
VIENNA, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay, WV
Elizabeth, WV
Obituaries
City
Grantsville, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Elizabeth, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Lockhart, Howard L.

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Howard L. Lockhart, 68, of Pomeroy, OH passed away Monday June 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 27, 1953 in Parkersburg, WV, a son to the late Glenville Elzia Lockhart and Luretta Marie Weekley Smith. Howard was retired from truck driving and he enjoyed fishing, playing cards with friends, and spending time with his little brown puppy “Elmer Jay.”
POMEROY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Barrows, JoDora

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - JoDora Barrows, of Marietta, OH, passed away June 24th, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Harold Barrows; and her son, Clark Barrows, both in 2019. She is survived by her brothers, Chuck (Jane) Mooney of TX, Roger (Cheryl) Mooney of NH, and sisters, Barbara Ritchie of OK and Rhea (Larry) Myers of Marietta; her children, Scott (Melissa) Barrows of Marietta, Jacqueline (Greg) Drake of SC, and Chris (Amanda) Barrows of Marietta, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Memorial Service for Woody Williams at Gold Star Memorial Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at Gold Star Memorial Park there was a memorial service for Woody Williams. Many people gathered at the Gold Star Park for the memorial service to honor Williams. He was a decorated veteran that served during world war two and went on to serve the community when he returned.
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Young
WTAP

Memorial services announced for Woody Williams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Details surrounding funeral and memorial services for Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams have been released by Beard Mortuary. A procession will leave Saturday, July 2 at 8 a.m. from Beard Mortuary in Huntington, West Virginia. The procession will end at the West...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, 98, passes away

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams has passed away. He was 98. The Woody Williams Foundation writes Wednesday, “at 3:15 a.m., Hershel Woodrow Williams, affectionately known by many as Woody, went home to be with the Lord. Woody peacefully joined his beloved wife Ruby while surrounded by his family at the VA Medical Center which bears his name.”
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Firefighting Training in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Captain Brian Drake with Parkersburg Fire Department was out this morning with his crew working on training. They were working on hooking up to hydrants and allowing the new firefighters to get practice laying hoses. Training like this is important according to Captain Drake because it...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Fort Boreman swing installed Thursday Morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crews started installing the new Almost Heaven swing at Fort Boreman Park Thursday morning. The large, handmade swing is one of nine placed around the state of West Virginia . Fort Boreman was one of the locations chosen to be a part of the pilot program.
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Clay Health Care Center
WTAP

WTAP hosts VFW Independence Day event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP hosted an independence day event at the VFW Post 1212. The event was held to honor veterans who fought for our freedom. WTAP offered a free lunch for the veterans that included hotdogs, coleslaw, drinks and more. Many veterans at the event said they were...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Boat capsized; body recovered

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newberry Island. Officials say that multiple people were saved. One person, however, was not. Their body has since been recovered, according to officials. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. A commercial boat had collided with...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local vets and officials remember Woody Williams and his impact

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The last living medal of honor recipient of World War II, Woody Williams passed away Wednesday morning. As a young marine corporal, Williams went ahead of his unit during the battle of Iwo Jima in the Pacific Ocean in February 1945 and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local veteran reflects on his years in the service

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Continuing our profiles of local veterans, we spoke with Darin Shrewsberry at the VFW on Friday. Darin Shrewsberry is a retired Sergeant First Class and the current VFW Post 1212 Commander. Retiring after 22.5 years, Shrewsberry joined the Army in September 1993, spending 6 years at...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTAP

Wood County implements new dog tag law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Effective today Wood County has introduced a new law that requires all dogs to be given dog tags. You can find the dog tags at the Humane Society of Parkersburg or at the Wood County courthouse. 90 days from Jul 1 all dogs will be required...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - List of 4th of July events in the Mid-Ohio Valley;. Parkersburg is having a carnival in Parkersburg City Park from July 1st to July 4th as well as fireworks being set off from Fort Boreman at 10 pm on the fourth. A preview day for the carnival will be June 30th from 6 - 10 pm. The cost for wristbands for the rides on Thursday is $15. Friday July 1st the carnival will open at 6 pm and wrist bands will be $25. On Saturday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. Sunday will have wristbands for $20 for 2 - 5:30 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. On Monday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. There will also be bingo everyday starting at 2 pm.
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy