Three current, former Lady Vols compete in Canada Cup

By Ken Lay
 4 days ago
Team USA defeated Triple Crown Colorado, 5-1, in the Canada Cup Sunday.

Triple Crown Colorado defeated Team USA, 3-2, Saturday.

The contests featured three current or former Lady Vols.

Tennessee outfielder Kiki Milloy went 0-for-2 with a strikeout for Team USA Saturday.

Lady Vols’ pitcher Ashley Rogers, who recently opted to return in 2023, started and pitched four innings in the loss for Triple Crown Colorado Sunday.

Rogers surrendered five runs, five hits and two walks, while striking out two.

Former Tennessee player Aubrey Leach, who graduated in 2019, went 1-for-2 with one walk.

Team USA also defeated the Netherlands Sunday, notching a 7-0 victory. Milloy went 1-for-3 and scored one run.

