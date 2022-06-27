ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off The Bench: Changing a Charter – A Work in Progress by Steve Rideout

By Steve Rideout
Cover picture for the articleIf you think that changing your city or county charter can help improve the functioning of your local government, give it a try. It is challenging work. It is detailed work. It takes time and lots of research. Over the time that you work on your effort there will be highs...

Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, June 28, 2022

These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Council members Callahan, Price, and Divilio were in attendance. Council member Lesher was present through a conference...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Keasha Haythe Runs for Talbot County Council

Talbot County Council candidate Keasha Haythe, a Talbot County native and Easton resident, could be the first female African-American on the county council, She is running on a platform of education, business and economic development, and environment. A graduate of Easton High School with an associate degree in business administration...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester grants change of plans at Triple Crown Estates

Developers of Triple Crown Estates just south of Ocean Pines were given the thumbs up from Worcester County Commissioners to amend phase two of their plans with less units than originally proposed. Property owners Steen Associates originally sought to construct 60 buildings on the 92-acre plot of land in two...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot County Council Awarded “Community Action Vision and Value Award”

At the 2022 Maryland Community Action Partnership Human Services Conference held during May 11 – 13, 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland, the Talbot County Council was awarded the Community Action Vision and Value Award. This year’s conference theme of “Future Focused: Advance, Build, Connect” highlighted improvements within communities as a result of community action services and partnerships. The Talbot County Council was nominated by Marilyn Neal, Executive Director, Neighborhood Service Center, for “continued support for Neighborhood Service Center in its mission toward eliminating poverty by empowering individuals and families to become self-sufficient.”
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

The Realities of Education in Kent County: A Chat with School Board Member Wendy Costa

Wendy Costa is the first to say she has been disappointed that, after almost eight years of serving on the Kent County’s Board of Education, she and her colleagues had not met the high standards she set for herself when she first ran for office in 2014. While there have been some wonderful highlights during that time, the fact remains that Kent County Public Schools, like almost every school district in the country, still struggle with test scores and finding qualified teachers.
KENT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

CDBG and ERAP Grants Making a Difference in Talbot County

Talbot County Government is serving those most in need in the county through two important programs – the Maryland Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) both of which are administered through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Mary Kay Verdery, Grants Administrator for Talbot County, is helping to manage the programs which are helping low-income families in a variety of ways.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Offering Additional Incentives To Employees Who Serve As Election Judges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State employees will get additional leave time if they work as election judges during the primary and general elections, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Employees who staff polling places on the July 19 primary, which is not a state holiday, or any early voting location will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service, the governor said. For the first time, contractors are also eligible. Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a state holiday. Employees will receive pay and an additional eight hours of administrative leave for working as a judge. Contractors are eligible for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks cancelation deemed legal matter

Officials mum on whether repercussions will come to vendor. The cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows is now a legal matter, and officials are not sharing details of what may come next. On June 20, Ocean City officials announced that their new holiday fireworks vendor, Ohio-based...
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot Schools Recognize Community Partners of the Year

Talbot County Public Schools began celebrating and thanking their Community Partners at an annual breakfast prepared by the Easton High Culinary Arts Program in 2016. A District Community Partner of the Year is recognized, as well as a partner of the year for each school and one for the Internship Program. When the pandemic hit in 2020, Dr. Griffith and school Administrators continued the recognition by visiting each recipient personally to deliver awards and breakfast baskets prepared by culinary students in lieu of hosting the large gathering. During the visits, TCPS leaders share testimonials about how the partnerships make a difference in the lives of students and staff. This tradition continued this year with visits and presentations throughout the month of May.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel County No Discharge Zone Takes Effect July 1

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, takes effect July 1, 2022. After receiving a […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Edith Ramirez Joins Mid-Shore Pro Bono as Community Outreach and Communication Coordinator

Edith Ramirez of Greensboro, Md. has recently joined the Easton office of Mid-Shore Pro Bono as the Community Outreach and Communications Coordinator. Her responsibilities include raising awareness about Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s civil legal services to individuals in need throughout the Eastern Shore, and to donors interested in forwarding the nonprofit’s mission.
GREENSBORO, MD
The Dispatch

Resort Moves Ahead With Contract For Air Show

OCEAN CITY – With some concerns allayed, resort officials this week agreed to a terms sheet with the OC Air Show to ensure the annual event returns for the next three years and beyond. Last week, Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo presented a terms sheet for negotiations...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

New Family Court Courthouse planned for Sussex County

Ground was broken Tuesday for a new Family Court Courthouse in Sussex County. The new $115-million center will be on the corner of Race and Market Streets in Georgetown - across from the Sussex County Courthouse. In addition to improved security, the new courthouse will have eight courtrooms - two...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Ocean City business owner pleads guilting to tax fraud

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A Berlin man has pleaded guilty to tax fraud related to his Ocean City business. According to his guilty plea, 66-year-old Sunil Chawla owned and operated “India Emporium”, a seasonal retail store, for more than 20 years. Chawla also received income from a business (“Company 1”) operated by his son, 36-year-old Saurabh Chawla, from 2009 to 2019. Chawla’s duties at Company 1 included receiving electronics and other items obtained by the company. Chawla was involved in reselling, maintaining and tracking Company 1’s inventory, and packaging and shipping daily orders as directed by his son, Saurabh. From 2009 to 2018, Chawla reportedly received an annual salary of approximately $60,000 from Company 1. Every month, Chawla frequently wrote himself a $5,000 check that was drawn against Company 1’s bank account. In 2009 and 2010, Chawla intentionally did not report any income from Company 1. From 2012 to 2018, Chawla repeatedly engaged in tax fraud by underreporting his $60,000 annual salary at Company 1, resulting in a $70,000 tax loss to the IRS.
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Looking at the Good Ship Starr

This photo is from the Talbot Historical Society’s 1907-1930 Starr Family photo album. Mr. and Mrs. William J. Starr purchased Hope House near Tunis Mills, Maryland in 1907 and remodeled the home. The pictured large sailing craft may have been on the Miles River near Hope House. The Starr’s daughter Ruth Starr Rose was a famous artist!
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Historic Hancock’s Resolution: A Little Farm With A Big Story

Nestled on just over 26 acres near Bodkin Creek in Pasadena is a historic property called Hancock’s Resolution. The original stone main house was built in 1785 by Stephen Hancock Jr. At that time, the property was an approximate 410-acre farm known as a “middling plantation,” or middle-class farm.
PASADENA, MD

