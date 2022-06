Francis Arthur “Fran” Aurora, age 83 of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, following a period of declining health. Born in Brooklyn, New York on March 05, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank Carl & Anna Victorine Triano Aurora. Fran was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Raytheon Company with over 20 years of dedicated service. Before moving to Georgia, Fran and his family lived in Connecticut and Florida. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Fran was of the Catholic Faith.

