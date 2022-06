Most Arizona abortion clinics halted all abortion services Friday because providers don't know which, if any, abortions remain legal in the state following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.Catch up quick: The SCOTUS decision returned authority to states to enact their own abortion laws. Arizona still has a law on the books from 1901, which prohibits almost all abortions. The 1901 law was enjoined in 1973 following the Roe v. Wade ruling and legal experts disagree as to whether that law is enforceable now. Of note: The legislature passed a new law this session outlawing abortions past 15...

