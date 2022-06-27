ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The longest-running queer news radio show is headed to the Library of Congress

NPR
 2 days ago

A piece of living LGBTQ history is heading to the Library of Congress. The independent radio show "This Way Out" has covered the global queer community for more than 30 years. Now its archives are moving to the nation's library as part of a radio preservation program. (SOUNDBITE OF...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pride parades march on with new urgency

Parades celebrating LGBTQ pride kick off in some of America's biggest cities Sunday amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism.The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere take place just two days after one conservative justice on the Supreme Court signaled, in a ruling on abortion, that the court should reconsider the right to same-sex marriage recognized in 2015.That warning shot came after a year of legislative defeats for the LGBTQ community, including the passage of laws in some states limiting the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vogue Magazine

At New York’s Queer Liberation March, Pride’s Thorny Politics Came to the Fore

In 2019, a group of queer activists banded together to form the Reclaim Pride Coalition—established both to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, and to offer a fierce rebuke to the ongoing corporatization of the annual NYC Pride Parade. As the state of LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S. has entered the mainstream conversation of American politics, the founders and organizers behind the Reclaim Pride Coalition have grown frustrated at the co-option of the movement by brands, corporations, and law enforcement bodies who have exploited Pride as an opportunity to burnish their public image—all the while continuing to fund and support political bodies with regressive stances on queer rights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

15 essential LGBTQ documentaries to stream during Pride Month

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. A good documentary can teach you something new and provide deep insights into its subject matter. To celebrate Pride Month, we selected some of the best documentaries focused on LGBTQ topics, figures, and history. Our picks include films...
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Bryant
geekspin

The top gay-friendly cities in the US

The past few years have been extra difficult on America’s LGBTQ community. In 2022 alone, about 300 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in different states of the country, making it more challenging for LGBTQ Americans to find a place to call home. To help them locate a community that will welcome them for what they are, the lawncare services marketplace LawnStarter identified the top gay-friendly cities in the US this Pride Month.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Library Of Congress#Radio News#Community Radio#Library#Radio Stations#Racism#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fast Company

This is how I lead with compassion as a queer, Black woman in tech

Recently, a friend and leader sent me an SOS about her new IT job, “I don’t know how you did this, please send help. How do I succeed here as a woman?” We set up a series of mentorship calls, but my overarching advice for her echoed throughout: “You deserve a seat at the table. Don’t act like you’re new or stay quiet. Take up space–you’re in that room for a reason. Speak with confidence. Don’t undermine yourself.”
SOCIETY
CNN

First on CNN: Cassidy Hutchinson stands by her testimony amid pushback

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, released a new statement Wednesday provided exclusively to CNN standing by her blockbuster testimony delivered in a hearing with the House select committee investigating January 6, in light of some pushback on her testimony.
POTUS
HeySoCal

Trans Women of Color Turn Out WeHo Pride

Hey SoCal! June is Pride month, and part of celebrating Pride is celebrating our queer foremothers of color, such as Stormé Delarverie, Sylvia Rivera, and of course Marsha P Johnson. This reverence for fierce females was on display at WeHo Pride’s OUTLoud music festival, which Mike Ciriaco hit up for this month’s Hey SoQueer.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy