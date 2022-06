Not only is there a new No. 1 since we last checked in on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list, there's a new No. 2, too. The No. 1 movie on Monday, June 20 is Spiderhead, a dystopian thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett. No. 2 is IT, the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's classic horror novel that kicked off the King adaptation renaissance that's still going, though maybe without as much vigor as it was a couple years ago. No. 3 is the movie that topped the list last week, the Adam Sandler basketball dramedy Hustle. No. 4 is the Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime. Rounding out the top 5 is Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness, an animated movie that's strictly for kids.

